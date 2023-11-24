North West's Blunt Opinions on 'The Kardashians' Spark Mixed Reactions From Fans: 'This Is Not Cute'
North West isn't afraid to tell it like it is.
On the Thursday, November 23, episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter dissed the reality star's 2023 Met Gala look, prompting fans to react in a few different ways on social media.
The mother-of-four, 43 — who shares her kids with ex-husband Kanye West, 46 — admitted "all North wants to do is rate people's outfits. She loves to critique."
Kardashian then showed off her Schiaparelli gown to the tot, who responded, "There's way too much gaps in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."
She also thought the gorgeous string of pearls looked "fake."
The SKIMS founder disagreed, telling North, "These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for flapper girl — we're going for vintage, authentic pearly girly."
"I like the pearls," her daughter clarified. "I just don't like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store."
The frock's designer Daniel Roseberry was mortified by the elementary school student's reaction, admitting, "This is my worst nightmare come to life. It's like I'm being Punk'd. The night before the Met, getting read for filth."
"You can't really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old," Kim noted in a confessional scene. "So, I never do. But it stings a little."
North went on to critique other stars' Met Gala looks as she and cousin Penelope Disick, 11, looked at photos and videos of people's arrival to the NYC event.
"I hate it. You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station,” she said of her mom's ex Pete Davidson, 30. She also claimed Caresha, 29, was "pretty" but was "copying" Kim with her pearl-adorned look.
North's honest opinions rubbed some viewers the wrong way, with one person writing on social media, "I'm sorry but this is not cute."
"I don’t think North West’s sassy attitude is cute at all," echoed another. "Like beat it kid, you’re annoying and rude."
On the other hand, some fans found her critiques hilarious and innocent.
"North West is just a kid being a kid. Children are blunt, and when an adult or adults laugh, they turn it up a notch and play on it," one fan penned on X, the platform formerly named Twitter. "They love it lol. I don’t know why everyone being so dramatic about it. They eventually grow out of it and everyone moves on."
"I’d watch an entire series of just North West roasting her mother," confessed someone else, while another fan called North "sooo funny."