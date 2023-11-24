North West's Blunt Opinions on 'The Kardashians' Spark Mixed Reactions From Fans: 'This Is Not Cute'

The mother-of-four, 43 — who shares her kids with ex-husband Kanye West, 46 — admitted "all North wants to do is rate people's outfits. She loves to critique."

Kardashian then showed off her Schiaparelli gown to the tot, who responded, "There's way too much gaps in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."

She also thought the gorgeous string of pearls looked "fake."