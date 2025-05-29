or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kanye West
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's PDA-Packed Video Confuses Fans: 'I Thought You Broke Up?'

kanye west bianca censori pda video confuses fans
Source: MEGA; @biancacensori/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori left fans scratching their heads after posting a flirty Instagram video.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

What’s really going on with Kanye West and Bianca Censori?

Fans are scratching their heads after the pair were seen getting cozy in a new video — just weeks after West hinted in a song that his wife had walked out on him.

Article continues below advertisement

The unexpected clip popped up on Censori’s Instagram, showing the couple vibing out to some magical lo-fi beats. The model sipped from a drink while they chilled together in the low-lit clip.

Censori then started dancing while West stood by watching, clearly enjoying the show with a little head nod.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori kisses kanye instagram post
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shared a kiss in a new Instagram video.

Article continues below advertisement

She made her way over to him, where he leaned against what looked like a wooden railing, and the two shared a quick kiss.

For the caption, Censori kept it simple, just tagged her husband’s Instagram handle, “@ye.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @realitytv4lyfe/X
Article continues below advertisement
fans react kanye bianca breakup rumors
Source: MEGA

Fans were confused about the status of the couple's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

But the low-key moment lit up the comments section as fans tried to make sense of it all.

"I thought you broke up🧐,” one person asked.

Another added, “Are you guys getting back together?”

“Weren’t y’all DIVORCED?!?” a third asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Some followers didn’t care about the mystery and were just happy to see the rapper in a good mood again.

"Ye with his gurl smiling again..." someone wrote.

“Actually cute. Thank you for showing Ye in a positive light. God bless,” another shared.

One fan summed it up, writing: “At least my goat is Happy.”

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kanye bianca spotted spain lawsuit drama
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

The two sparked divorce rumors after Kanye West hinted the split in his song.

Article continues below advertisement

The unexpected post comes on the heels of reports that the two were spotted in Spain — right around the time West checked into a retreat in Mallorca — as OK! previously reported.

The trip reportedly ties back to the “Runaway” singer’s ongoing legal issues as he’s facing a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former Donda Academy staffer Benjamin Provo.

Article continues below advertisement

West’s attorney, Eduardo Martorell, confirmed that the artist was undergoing treatment in Mallorca amid the case. Provo’s team requested a deposition, but Ye offered to do it remotely.

Court docs filed on Tuesday, May 20, said the rapper was ready to cooperate — he just didn’t want to travel.

Article continues below advertisement

"Unequivocally offered to appear for deposition today, with one accommodation – that it be taken remotely. That was it. No further conditions were attached,” Martorell stated.

But according to West’s team, Provo’s legal counsel rejected that offer.

The filing also mentioned that West’s personal doctor, who’s been treating him for nine years, recommended he stay in Mallorca through the end of May and attend all legal obligations remotely.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west legal battle deposition mallorca
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is currently at a retreat in Mallorca, per his lawyer.

Article continues below advertisement

Even the retreat’s owner reportedly backed the stay in a written letter.

West’s lawyer added, "Other than requesting the accommodation that the deposition take place remotely, Defendant Ye was willing, ready and able to appear for his deposition today."

He also called out Provo’s team for not cooperating despite the “Heartless” rapper being “10,000 miles away” and “at a retreat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Adding more fuel to the fire, the court documents revealed that Censori’s own scheduled deposition was canceled just 15 minutes before it was supposed to start.

Martorell stated, “Thus, Ms. Censori spent significant time preparing, blocked her schedule, and was dressed and prepared for deposition.”

In Touch reported on West’s retreat.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.