OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Kanye West
OK LogoPolitics

'The Demons Come Out': Kanye West Blames Alcohol for Antisemitic 'DEFCON' Tweet and Past Bizarre Behavior

Photo of rapper Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West blames alcohol on his infamous 'DEFCON' tweet.

By:

Aug. 7 2024, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he posted his infamous antisemitic "DEFCON" tweet in October 2022.

The incident not only caused West to lose several business deals but also led to him facing significant public backlash.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west blames alcohol antisemitic defcon tweet bizarre behavior
Source: MEGA

KAnye West appeared on Candace Owens' podcast to discuss his controversial statements.

During an episode of Candace Owen’s podcast, "Candace," West confessed to being intoxicated when he shared the controversial tweet.

He explained, “I was drinking when I put up the DEFCON tweet." The artist admitted to consuming Hennessy, which he claimed brought out his "demons."

When questioned about why he didn't reveal this detail earlier, West expressed that he wanted to avoid discrediting his words.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west blames alcohol antisemitic defcon tweet bizarre behavior
Source: MEGA

Kanye West said he was going to go 'death con 3' on Jewish people.

Article continues below advertisement

West went on a late-night rant on Twitter, now known as X, where he wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The repercussions of West's actions have led to his suspension from social media platforms, in addition to him severing ties with major partnership deals with several companies like Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap.

Many of the brands who previously worked with West over the years released statements denouncing hate speech and asserting that such behavior contradicts their values of diversity and inclusion.

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement
kanye west blames alcohol antisemitic defcon tweet bizarre behavior
Source: MEGA

Kanye West constantly doubled down on his statements regarding the Jewish people for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite facing criticism and financial losses, West remained steadfast in his controversial stance, refusing to retract his initial statements and repeating them in front of almost every camera he could get in front of.

While he expressed remorse for any hurt caused, he stood by his viewpoints, even amidst a 10-minute antisemitic rant in Las Vegas one year later.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
kanye west blames alcohol antisemitic defcon tweet bizarre behavior
Source: MEGA

Several brands severed their ties with Kanye West over his comments.

This is not the first time West has blamed alcohol for his bad behavior.

Six years after the "Heartless” rapper interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, he addressed the ordeal at the 2015 VMAs and attributed it in part to alcohol.

“If I had to do it all over again, what would I have done? Would I have worn a leather shirt? Would I have drank half a bottle of Hennessy and gave the rest of it to the audience…?” he said when accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the time. “After that night, the stage was gone, but the effect that it had on people remained.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.