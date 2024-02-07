'What Did You Expect?': Kanye West Slammed for Claiming Venues Refuse to Book Him Following Antisemitic Rants
Did karma come for Kanye West?
On Tuesday, February 6, the rapper took to Instagram to post a video where he complained about his inability to book venues for his gigs, seemingly suggesting that the snubs are because of his previous antisemitic rants.
The father-of-four, 46, spoke to fans about his alleged hardship with a noticeably intense lisp, caused by the installation of his $850K titanium dentures.
After claiming he was having difficulties getting dates at concert halls, he noted, “And you know why that is.”
The Grammy winner alleged he had only booked the United Center in his hometown of Chicago for his upcoming tour.
“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this. It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year,” he stated.
“And when I call, people say there are no avails for me and you know why that is,” he continued, alluding that he was blacklisted due to his comments regarding the Jewish community.
“So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do,” he asked.
Additionally, West strangely compared himself to Elvis Presley in a separate post.
“I have not been allowed to perform in a year,” he penned. “Feels like the Elvis Presley movie.”
In response to the clip, fans bashed the controversial musician, as they refused to feel bad for the wealthy singer, who seemingly put himself in this position.
“What did you expect?” one user penned, as another added, “Well if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions.”
“U can’t literally say crazy stuff then play the victim when people cut you off,” a third pointed out, while a fourth stated, “Lol I wonder why…”
While many reflected on West’s past, others couldn’t help but notice his new mouth accessory has dramatically changed the way he speaks.
“That’s that million-dollar mouthpiece so I can talk like a dork,” one user dissed, as a second wondered, “Since when did Ye have a lisp?”
“Those dentures ain’t it,” someone else shared.
Just a few hours later, West claimed he had tons of offers coming in to book venues after all.
He then shared a screenshot of texts with his manager, who wrote, “Crazy amount of no. stop calls from all over the world. Will send new offers and avails tomorrow.”
The “Stronger” crooner also uploaded text screenshots to his Instagram Story, seemingly showing reps from other concert spaces reaching out to book the rapper.
Venues he appeared to be interested in included Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., several NYC venues, Galaxy Arena in Hong Kong, as well as sports in Brazil, China and Egypt.
To conclude, West shared one more message, which read, “Please reach out to Cara Lewis Group for all bookings.”