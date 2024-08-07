Kanye West's Ex-Chief of Staff Claims His 'Self-Destructive' Behavior Could Be From Recreational Use of 'Nitrous Gas' Supplied by Celebrity Dentist
Did a celebrity dentist contribute to Kanye West’s mental instability?
According to a legal affidavit, the rapper’s former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos accused dentist Thomas P. Connelly of illegally supplying the father-of-four with recreational nitrous gas.
The 39-year-old — who worked for West from 2022-2024 “solving mysteries and fixing problems where others have failed” — filed the affidavit along with a complaint to the California Dental Board where he claimed Connelly was participating in “reckless, unethical, dishonest, explorative and, upon information and belief, illegal conduct.”
Yiannopoulos noted he filed the legal paperwork since he was “motivated by urgent concern” for West and did so “on behalf of several individuals close to him.”
The document claimed Connelly would supply “enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use” and would arrange “the physical transportation of four surgical size canisters by Connelly himself into the patient’s home on just one afternoon.”
West’s ex-staffer added that the medical professional would charge “more than $50,000 per month for the service” and supplied “the gas along after the emergence of distressing symptoms that led to widespread comment and concern.”
Along with the gas, the paperwork stated that Connelly would give “instruction to the patient in the operation of nitrous gas canisters,” which were left “at the patient’s home” and “knowingly encouraged their use in the absence of a qualified anesthesia or medical professional by a person with history of mental illness and addiction.”
Yiannopoulos added that Connelly left West with “self-destructive consequences of dependence, showing indifference or worse to the prospect of permanent damage and brain or body.” The staffer noted how he had suspicions Connelly was “fraudulent” and allegedly made “millions of dollars... from a patient he knew to be in a confused, dependent, weakened and addicted state.”
Yiannopoulos also alleged the dentist ran West’s business into the ground, as in January, he found out the musician’s organization was $200 million in debt.
The affidavit has since been given to the Attorney General's office and the FBI to investigate Yiannopoulos’ allegations.
Despite revealing the information in the legal paperwork, Yiannopoulos insisted he is “not in a position to authorize the release” of West’s medical information and would never “presume to do so without his consent.” Additionally, Yiannopoulos didn’t explicitly name West in his filings.
Yiannopoulos, who is a vocal far-right advocate, previously worked for Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and “a series of wealthy individuals in Florida," many of whom backed up Yiannopoulos, noting his “respectable track record exposing fraud, theft and ill intent of every kind.”