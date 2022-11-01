Donald Trump Reveals He 'Was Impressed' With Kanye West's Interview In Which He Backed 'White Lives Matter' Shirts
Though an insider previously claimed Donald Trump was distancing himself from Kanye West due to his erratic behavior and racist remarks, he apparently changed his tune, as the former POTUS had nothing bad to say about the father-of-four during his appearance on the Tuesday, November 1, episode of "The Chris Stigall Podcast."
Trump thanked the rapped for saying "those great things about me" on his interview with Tucker Carlson, which prompted Stigall to note that in the past, the Yeezy designer, 45, has caught flack for aligning with Trump, 76. He pondered if their friendship is what caused the uproar over some of his tweets, which included one declaration that he wanted to go "defcon 3 on Jewish people."
"He made statements, rough statements, on Jewish. You've heard them and you know them well, and they're saying that was the reason," the former commander in chief, — whose daughter Ivanka Trump is Jewish — replied. "So then you ask, well, would it have been the same thing if he didn't say all those good things about Trump? You know, you just don't know."
He believes people are slamming West because in general, people "go after conservatives. The Republicans aren't tough enough. They allow it to happen."
In his talk with Carlson, the Grammy winner doubled down on his support for the phrase "White Lives Matter" even though it's something associated with hate groups such as the Ku Klux Klan. Still, Trump praised the televised sit down.
"It was very interesting to hear him on Tucker Carlson," added the businessman. "He was actually very sharp and very, very smart. I was impressed by a lot of what he said."
After West's hateful remarks, he was cut by several brands he's worked with, which has reportedly caused him to lose over $1 billion, but Trump believes the "Stronger" lyricist "will be fine" since he's a "very different kind of a guy."