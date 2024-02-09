'I’m Still Crazy': Kanye West Cut Off During Livestream After Rapping About Being an Anti-Semite
Kanye West, also known as "Ye," was abruptly cut off during a livestream concert on Friday, February 9, as he rapped offensive lyrics.
The incident occurred while West was performing tracks from his new album, Vultures, at Chicago's United Center.
According to outlets, there was an agreement in place with the Veeps platform — which hosted the event — to not allow West to share any offensive lyrics. However, as he rapped the words, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite, and I'm still the king," Veeps decided to halt the livestream for all viewers.
This incident comes just days after HBO's Bill Maher revealed he interviewed West for his "Club Random" podcast but would not be releasing the conversation due to the antisemitic statements made by West.
Previously, Fox News' Tucker Carlson aired a two-night special interview with the dad-of-four, but it was later discovered that Carlson had edited out West's antisemitic comments.
West has made several divisive statements about the Jewish people over the past several months, as in Alex Jones' InfoWars, he even went as far as praising Hitler. However, the star recently attempted to make amends with the Jewish community through an apology on social media.
He expressed remorse for any harm caused by his words or actions and stated that hurting or demeaning others was never his intention. Despite this, West's rehabilitation tour has been overshadowed by his continued erratic behavior.
As OK! previously reported, several venues have refused to book Ye due to his rampant antisemitic rants.
On Tuesday, February 6, the rapper took to Instagram to post a video where he complained about his inability to book gigs.
The Grammy winner alleged he had only booked the United Center in his hometown of Chicago for his upcoming tour.
“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this. It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year,” he spilled.
“And when I call, people say there are no avails for me and you know why that is,” he continued, alluding that he was blacklisted due to his comments regarding the Jewish community.
“So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do,” he begged.
The Sun provided quotes and sources used in this article.