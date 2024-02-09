'I’m Still Crazy': Kanye West Cut Off During Livestream After Rapping About Being an Anti-Semite

According to outlets, there was an agreement in place with the Veeps platform — which hosted the event — to not allow West to share any offensive lyrics. However, as he rapped the words, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite, and I'm still the king," Veeps decided to halt the livestream for all viewers.

This incident comes just days after HBO's Bill Maher revealed he interviewed West for his "Club Random" podcast but would not be releasing the conversation due to the antisemitic statements made by West.

Previously, Fox News' Tucker Carlson aired a two-night special interview with the dad-of-four, but it was later discovered that Carlson had edited out West's antisemitic comments.