Kylie Jenner Accused Of 'Copying' Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori After Debuting Bleached-Brow Look for Makeup Campaign: Photos

kylie accused of copying bianca censoris look pp
Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram;mega
By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Is Bianca Censori trying to look like the Kardashian-Jenners or are the Kardashian-Jenners trying to look like Bianca Censori?

Kylie Jenner became the latest member of her famous family accused of "copying" Kanye West’s wife after the makeup-mogul’s brand Kylie Cosmetics shared photos of the 26-year-old via Instagram.

kyliecosmetics
Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a bleached-eyebrow look for her latest makeup campaign

The snaps of Jenner were shared as part of campaign promoting her new blush sticks, though fans were much more focused on her unrecognizable look than the product itself.

In the photo, Jenner had her hair pulled back into a bun with a bit softer glam than normal, aside from a full pinkish-red lip and matching blush.

She donned a nude bra and showcased her bleached brows — a look Censori had also been sporting as of recently.

In the comments section of the post, many social media users saw similarities in the photos of Jenner to a look Censori had been seen styling months prior.

kylie jenner accused of copying bianca censori again ye ig
Source: @ye/instagram

Bianca Censori sported a similar look a few months back.

"Looks like Kanye’s wife," one critic pointed out, as another similarly stated, "looks like Bianca Censori."

On Reddit, internet trolls continued to put Jenner on blast, with someone writing, "copying Bianca again, who recently bleached her brows," and an additional individual declaring: "Girl that is NOT Kylie Jenner."

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian has also previously been accused of copying her ex-husband’s new wife’s style.

Last month, the SKIMS founder shared a stunning photo of herself in a large fur coat.

kylie accused of stealing kanyes look
Source: mega

Bianca Censori's outfits are frequently questioned by the public.

Kylie Jenner
Beneath the statement jacket, Kardashian wore nothing but a pair of sheer black tights, as her exposed cleavage peaked through the front opening of the coat.

Censori notably also wore an oversized fur coat during an outing with her husband, causing fans of the embattled rapper to call out Kardashian for seemingly taking a page out of West’s fashion look book.

"It’s giving Censori vibes for sure," one person insisted at the time, as another jokingly called her "Kim Censori."

"Exact vibe I got lol" a third user agreed, as a fourth admitted, "I knew it was somewhere in the comment section."

kylie accused of copying bianca censoris look
Source: mega

Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori in December 2022.

Censori and the Kardashian-Jenners have constantly been compared to one another ever since the architectural designer tied the knot with West in December 2022 — just one month after his divorce from the SKKN by Kim founder was finalized.

West’s now-wife had been an employee at his brand Yeezy prior to their romantic relationship, though fans were quite surprised to see the rapper say "I do" to someone else so soon after his marriage to Kardashian was officially done for good.

Source: OK!

The "Heartless" hitmaker and Kardashian tied the knot in 2014 and remained together until she filed to legally end their union in 2021.

The exes welcomed four children — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

