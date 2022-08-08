Kanye West Deletes 'Skete Davidson's Dead' Meme After Kim Kardashian Was Left Furious Over Post
Kanye West has deleted the savage meme trolling his ex-wife's former partner — likely after learning of her reaction.
Shortly after West, 45, posted a doctored New York Times front page on Instagram early Monday, August 8, that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28," an insider claimed Kim Kardashian, 42, was left furious about the father of her children's behavior targeted at her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
"Kim won’t stand for this," said the insider, who spilled the SKIMS founder was "demanding that Kanye take the post down."
It's unclear if West wiped his social media page of the nasty meme because of the reality star's upset, but either way, it likely didn't earn him any brownie points.
Kardashian will "never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects," the source maintained, as he previously trolled the former couple numerous times on social media, eventually getting himself suspended from Instagram because of his one-sided feud.
And though Kardashian and Davidson parted ways, news that made headlines Friday, August 5, The Kardashians star "has been vigorously defending Pete."
OK! reported the unexpected couple's whirlwind romance came to an end after nine months of dating. Despite knowing that they were doomed from the start, given their demanding schedules and long distance, the breakup has been hard on both of them.
“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” a source candidly said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”
Nevertheless, Kardashian is "very sad" about their split and will always have the comedian's back, claimed an insider to Page Six.
Davidson has been filming his latest project in Australia, and while Kardashian recently jetted across the globe to see her man, it seems juggling her crazy career, four children and boyfriend — not to mention whatever is going on behind the scenes with her divorce from the rapper — became too much to handle.
The reality star and the Saturday Night Live funnyman are “just in very different places at the moment,” concluded the source, as the ex couple also had 13 years between them.
