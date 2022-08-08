Kanye West Deletes 'Skete Davidson's Dead' Meme After Kim Kardashian Was Left Furious Over Post

Kanye West has deleted the savage meme trolling his ex-wife's former partner — likely after learning of her reaction.

Shortly after West, 45, posted a doctored New York Times front page on Instagram early Monday, August 8, that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28," an insider claimed Kim Kardashian, 42, was left furious about the father of her children's behavior targeted at her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.