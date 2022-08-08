Pete Davidson Spotted Wearing T-Shirt With Cryptic Message On It After Kim Kardashian Split

“Kanye has been telling people that Kim broke up with Pete to get back with him, but this is not going to happen,” an insider exclusively tells OK!, adding that the reason Kardashian and Davidson called it quits was because the former was not ready to commit.

“Pete was ready to propose, get married and have a baby, but Kim wasn’t ready to that,” explains a pal. “Her family loved him and her kids liked him too, but Kim just wasn’t so sure. Pete is fun and kind but was way too needy. He became obsessed with her, which is flattering at first but can get annoying very quickly. He also has a nasty jealous side, something Kim has no time for after dealing with Kanye. Pete would get back together with Kim today, but that is not going to happen — neither is Kim getting back with Kanye.”