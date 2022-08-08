OK Magazine
Pete Davidson Spotted Wearing T-Shirt With Cryptic Message On It After Kim Kardashian Split

Aug. 8 2022

Just a few days after it was revealed that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating, the former was spotted out and about in Cairns, Australia, where he is filming a new movie.

The comedian, 28, was photographed wearing a green truck with the movie's title on it, but his T-shirt raised eyebrows, as it read: "What...I feel like s**t."

As OK! previously reported, there were many reasons why the Hollywood stars' relationship didn't work out. For one, the SNL star is currently working on a project in Australia, while Kardashian, 41, is in the U.S.

To make matters worse, Davidson's mother apparently wasn't a big fan of the reality starlet, and she even "put her foot down" when it came to the relationship.

Another insider exclusively tells OK! that the comedian was head over heels for the mom-of-four, but she might not have felt the same.

“Kanye has been telling people that Kim broke up with Pete to get back with him, but this is not going to happen,” an insider exclusively tells OK!, adding that the reason Kardashian and Davidson called it quits was because the former was not ready to commit.

“Pete was ready to propose, get married and have a baby, but Kim wasn’t ready to that,” explains a pal. “Her family loved him and her kids liked him too, but Kim just wasn’t so sure. Pete is fun and kind but was way too needy. He became obsessed with her, which is flattering at first but can get annoying very quickly. He also has a nasty jealous side, something Kim has no time for after dealing with Kanye. Pete would get back together with Kim today, but that is not going to happen — neither is Kim getting back with Kanye.”

E! obtained the photos of Davidson in Australia.

