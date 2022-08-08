Kanye West Savagely Declares 'Skete Davidson' Died After Kim Kardashian Break Up
Kanye West is back to trolling celeb rival Pete Davidson following his break up with Kim Kardashian.
Ye shared a doctored New York Times front page on Instagram early Monday, August 8, that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
The former husband of the SKIMS founder also used the savage post to take aim at nemesis Kid Cudi, adding to the bottom of the newspaper as the subheadline: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” referring to the artist walking off stage last month at Rolling Loud in Miami after fans threw objects at him mid performance.
KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON CALLED IT QUITS WEEKS AGO AS HULU SCRAMBLED TO DELAY NEWS, IT'S CLAIMED
Though West, 45, opted to not include a caption, the post certainly spoke for itself, garnering almost one millions "likes" in less than two hours.
West going after the Saturday Night Live alum is nothing new ever since he sparked a romance with the mother of the rapper's children late last year. Dubbing Davidson "Skete" throughout his very public one-sided feud with the newly single comedian, West previously mourned Skete's fake death in his music video for the track “Eazy," in which the artist rapped he was going to "beat Pete Davidson's a**."
The "Flashing Lights" performer also went after Davidson in a second video for the same tune, this time with an animated King of Staten Island star wearing a "Skete" hoodie.
OK! reported Kardashian and Davidson split after nine months of dating, and while the news broke Friday, August 5, the former flames apparently called it quits weeks prior.
According to a tip to DeuxMoi that was re-shared on Reddit, Hulu was scrambling to delay the breakup news until after Season 2 of The Kardashians aired in September to no avail.
Though Kardashian, 41, nor Davidson has yet to confirm what caused their split, a Staten Island source said it may have been due to the fact the Staten Island native's mom and sister "really hated Kim" and that his mom "put her foot down" when it came to their whirlwind romance.
And just because Kardashian and Davidson parted ways doesn't mean she will be running back to her ex-husband as the two continue to settle their divorce.
WHAT TORE THEM APART: PETE DAVIDSON'S MOM, SISTER 'REALLY HATED' KIM KARDASHIAN
Despite the fourth lawyer on West's team quitting amid their divorce battle, the ex power couple has been "coparenting very well as of late,” spilled a source to Us Weekly earlier this month after Kardashian previously expressed her upset over how West was treating her then-boyfriend on social media.
Following a series of bullying claims from West lodged against Kardashian and Davidson, the reality star publicly condemned his behavior, calling West's “constant attacks” on her “hurtful” to her family.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The coparents share children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
