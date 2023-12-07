OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Demands Public Apology From Kim Kardashian for Leaked Kanye West Phone Call: Source

Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian still have bad blood between them.

According to insiders close to the pop icon, 33, the SKIMS founder, 43, has yet to apologize to Swift for the infamous phone call with Kanye West. The former couple tried to make it look as if the "Karma" singer was cool with the disgraced rapper's racy lyric about her — but that was not the case.

Taylor Swift wants a public apology from Kim Kardashian.

In the 2016 track "Famous," West, 46, said, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- . Why? I made that b----- famous." After Swift expressed how offended she was by being called a "b----", Kardashian publicly shared edited footage to make it look like the chart-topper knew and was OK with what the "Heartless" musician wrote.

However, when the unedited footage was eventually leaked, it was clear that West and The Kardashians star never told Swift about the specific line.

Kim Kardashian has yet to apologize to Taylor Swift for the infamous Kanye West phone call.

Per sources, the songwriter has still been open to making amends with Kardashian under one condition — a public "I'm sorry." According to people in Swift's inner circle, she's never wavered on her stance that the reality star and West were in the wrong in the situation.

Despite the "Our Song" artist's desire for she and Kardashian to make amends, she may be waiting for a while. "She totally approved that," the social media star doubled down in a 2016 interview.

In a recent interview, Taylor Swift brought up the situation with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Taylor Swift

"She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much s--- for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved," Kardashian added. "What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?"

As OK! previously reported, Swift opened up about the profound affect her feud with the ex-duo — who split in 2021 — had on her. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she noted in a recent interview.

taylorswiftdemandspublicapologykimkardashian
Kanye West and Taylor Swift have been feuding since 2009.

"That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before," the "All Too Well" vocalist admitted. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

TMZ spoke with sources close to Swift.

