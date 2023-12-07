Taylor Swift Demands Public Apology From Kim Kardashian for Leaked Kanye West Phone Call: Source

In the 2016 track "Famous," West, 46, said, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- . Why? I made that b----- famous." After Swift expressed how offended she was by being called a "b----", Kardashian publicly shared edited footage to make it look like the chart-topper knew and was OK with what the "Heartless" musician wrote.

However, when the unedited footage was eventually leaked, it was clear that West and The Kardashians star never told Swift about the specific line.