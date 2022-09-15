It's Over! Kanye West Ends Partnership With Gap Over 'Substantial Noncompliance' Issues

The split came after Gap allegedly breached their contract by failing to distribute his clothing line and open Yeezy stores as previously promised, leaving Ye with "no choice but to terminate their collaboration," according to Gravante.

"Gap's substantial noncompliance with its contractual obligations has been costly," the attorney wrote. "Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores."