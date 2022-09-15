It's Over! Kanye West Ends Partnership With Gap Over 'Substantial Noncompliance' Issues
Kanye West's two year partnership with Gap has come to an end. The rapper announced he had made the decision to part ways with the fashion brand in a statement shared by his lawyer, Nicholas Gravante, on Thursday, September 15.
The split came after Gap allegedly breached their contract by failing to distribute his clothing line and open Yeezy stores as previously promised, leaving Ye with "no choice but to terminate their collaboration," according to Gravante.
RAY J BACKS KANYE WEST'S SCATHING CLAIMS AGAINST KRIS JENNER, INSISTS SHE INTRODUCED HIM TO CEO OF SEX TAPE DISTRIBUTOR
"Gap's substantial noncompliance with its contractual obligations has been costly," the attorney wrote. "Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores."
The "Gold Digger" artist first announced his partnership with the brand in June 2020 with Gap reportedly agreeing to sell 40% Yeezy Gap products in their stores.
NICKI MINAJ SEEMINGLY SLIGHTS KANYE WEST AFTER PULLING 'MONSTER' FROM SET LIST: 'WE DON'T F**K WITH CLOWNS'
However, the split wasn't unexpected, per Neil Saunders, a director of GlobalData. "Gap is a cautious company with a stale brand that usually eschews bold moves. In contrast, Kanye is a radical innovator who loves to shake things up," Saunders explained. "While Kanye could have injected a dose of energy into Gap, the incompatibility of the two visions meant that frustrations were inevitable. In some ways, Kanye was just too extreme for Gap."
As OK! previously reported, West slammed Gap for seemingly "copying" his designs in a social media post shared in early September. The rapper posted a screenshot of a text message with an image of an outfit the brand allegedly took from him. "Gap held a meeting about me without me?" asked the Grammy Award winner.
Fans and friends immediately jumped to his defense, with one commenting, "Gap needs to put some respect on Ye's name." Musician Freaky P. added, "A lot of people hate greatness. That’s just how society is ... Kinda [sic] sad though. Keep winning."