Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoo With Artists Lil Uzi Vert & Steve Lacy After Publicly Trolling Pete Davidson
Kanye West opted to ignore the drama he caused in his ex-wife's life and instead get himself tatted up with pals Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy.
The trio debuted their new ink that features three lines of text above their inner elbow that reads "We here forever technically" on Tuesday, August 9, via Instagram, the same platform Ye took to one day prior to celebrate the end of Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.
Lacy, 24, and Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Mez Afram shared the same mirror selfie of the artists showing off their tats to their Instagram accounts.
Stunning in a black bodysuit from West’s Yeezy Gap collection and similar glasses that the SKIMS founder has been styling as of late, Afram is seen holding up her phone as she stands by the men's side while they proudly display their inked-up arms.
Though Kardashian supported her former husband just last week, as she promoted his latest designs on Instagram alongside their daughters, she is not sticking by his latest social media antics.
OK! reported West left Kardashian livid earlier this week when he posted a doctored newspaper that read “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28" following news of her and The King of Staten Island star's split.
"Kim won’t stand for this," said a source, who hinted how disgusted she was to see the way the rapper has "treated the people she loves and respects."
Aside from the Saturday Night Live alum grappling with the ex-couple's breakup following their nine-month romance, the added burden of dealing with West has taken a toll on the newly single comedian.
In light of West's constant harassment and bullying over the past few months, it was reported that Davidson sought out trauma therapy, a move his ex-girlfriend is backing all the way.
“Kim was very supportive of Pete going to therapy,” claimed an insider. “Kanye was very detrimental. He was posting negative things — now add thousands and thousands of comments. Someone has to work with you to deal with something like that."
As if West bashing him in songs, as he claimed in his tune "Eazy" that he wanted to "beat Pete Davidson's a**," and mocking him in music videos wasn't bad enough, the rapper has all but unleashed his loyal followers onto the 28-year-old, who has been very open about his mental health.
"Getting death threats from [Kanye’s] fans and all the negative attention online doesn’t feel good for the average person — add someone who’s struggled with mental illness, and it’s even worse," the source pointed out.