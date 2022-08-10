Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoo With Artists Lil Uzi Vert & Steve Lacy After Publicly Trolling Pete Davidson

Kanye West opted to ignore the drama he caused in his ex-wife's life and instead get himself tatted up with pals Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy.

The trio debuted their new ink that features three lines of text above their inner elbow that reads "We here forever technically" on Tuesday, August 9, via Instagram, the same platform Ye took to one day prior to celebrate the end of Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.