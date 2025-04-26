Kanye West Makes Shocking Comment About His Marriage to Kim Kardashian, Claims He 'Should've Had Babies' With Paris Hilton
In a Twitch clip from Friday, April 25, Kanye West said he wished he didn’t have kids with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The “Heartless” rapper dragged the beauty mogul’s friend and former business manager Paris Hilton into the rant, believing he should have courted the heiress instead.
“You know, Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian,” West shockingly said. “Because, could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton, how many hotels I’d have now? You get what I’m saying? Think about that! The Hilton, the Hilton s---. I’m staying in a Hilton right now… You know what I’m saying?”
The controversial artist then compared Kardashian to Virgil Abloh, a fashion designer and close friend of West’s. “Paris Hilton had the vision, and then that’s what happened. Kim was like the Virgil. Kim was like Paris Hilton’s Virgil. And that’s what happened,” he ranted.
His tirade continued as he discussed how actor Arnold Schwarzenegger cheated on his wife, Maria Shriver, in the ‘90s and fathered a son with their nanny, Mildred Baena.
“If you like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take the kids. So Kim’s only power is to take my kids,” West noted. “I had a baby with a f------ assistant, bro. And then I put her on Vogue! You can’t put no assistant on Vogue, bro… It’s king time now! No more motherf------ assistants, no more hugs.”
In another rant, shared on X this April, West claimed he hasn’t had access to his son Saint West, 9, all year. He also called himself a “good dad” and a “great father” before blaming celebrities and political figures for not helping him establish rights with his children.
“Why is the celebrity world — Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick [Lamar], Rihanna, A$AP Rocky included... [Donald] Trump, Elon [Musk] — Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?” he questioned. “Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood, but I don’t get to be a dad.”
Just days before he vented about not seeing Saint, Kanye revealed he had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was a young boy.
“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he tweeted on April 21. “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”
“My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different,” he continued. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent.”