or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West Makes Shocking Comment About His Marriage to Kim Kardashian, Claims He 'Should've Had Babies' With Paris Hilton

photo of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Paris Hilton
Source: mega

Kanye West said he 'should've had babies' with Paris Hilton.

By:

April 26 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a Twitch clip from Friday, April 25, Kanye West said he wished he didn’t have kids with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The “Heartless” rapper dragged the beauty mogul’s friend and former business manager Paris Hilton into the rant, believing he should have courted the heiress instead.

“You know, Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian,” West shockingly said. “Because, could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton, how many hotels I’d have now? You get what I’m saying? Think about that! The Hilton, the Hilton s---. I’m staying in a Hilton right now… You know what I’m saying?”

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west makes kim kardashian babies with paris hilton
Source: mega

The rapper dragged Arnold Schwarzenegger into his Twitch rant.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversial artist then compared Kardashian to Virgil Abloh, a fashion designer and close friend of West’s. “Paris Hilton had the vision, and then that’s what happened. Kim was like the Virgil. Kim was like Paris Hilton’s Virgil. And that’s what happened,” he ranted.

His tirade continued as he discussed how actor Arnold Schwarzenegger cheated on his wife, Maria Shriver, in the ‘90s and fathered a son with their nanny, Mildred Baena.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west makes kim kardashian babies paris hilton
Source: mega

Kanye West comapred Kim Kardashian to the late Virgil Abloh.

Article continues below advertisement

“If you like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny’s only power is to take the kids. So Kim’s only power is to take my kids,” West noted. “I had a baby with a f------ assistant, bro. And then I put her on Vogue! You can’t put no assistant on Vogue, bro… It’s king time now! No more motherf------ assistants, no more hugs.”

In another rant, shared on X this April, West claimed he hasn’t had access to his son Saint West, 9, all year. He also called himself a “good dad” and a “great father” before blaming celebrities and political figures for not helping him establish rights with his children.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rapper kanye west makes kim kardashian babies paris hilton
Source: mega

Kanye West claimed he hasn't seen Saint West all year.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why is the celebrity world — Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick [Lamar], Rihanna, A$AP Rocky included... [Donald] Trump, Elon [Musk] — Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?” he questioned. “Y’all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood, but I don’t get to be a dad.”

Just days before he vented about not seeing Saint, Kanye revealed he had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was a young boy.

Article continues below advertisement
rapper kanye west makes kim kardashian babies with paris hilton
Source: mega

The 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' rapper admitted he had an incestuous relationship with his cousin at a young age.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he tweeted on April 21. “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

“My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different,” he continued. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.