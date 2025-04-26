Kanye West Makes Shocking Comment About His Marriage to Kim Kardashian, Claims He 'Should've Had Babies' With Paris Hilton

In a Twitch clip from Friday, April 25, Kanye West said he wished he didn’t have kids with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The “Heartless” rapper dragged the beauty mogul’s friend and former business manager Paris Hilton into the rant, believing he should have courted the heiress instead.

“You know, Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian,” West shockingly said. “Because, could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton, how many hotels I’d have now? You get what I’m saying? Think about that! The Hilton, the Hilton s---. I’m staying in a Hilton right now… You know what I’m saying?”