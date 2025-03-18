Sean 'Diddy' Combs Tells Kanye West to 'Be Careful' Because 'They're Trying to End Us' in Unsettling Prison Phone Call: 'This S--- Is Wicked'
Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared confident he'll be released from jail as he spoke to Kanye West on the phone from behind bars.
In video footage of West's call with Combs obtained by The Shade Room on Monday, March 17, the Bad Boy Records founder could be heard giving advice to the "I Wonder" rapper while locked up on racketeering, s-- trafficking and prostitution-related charges.
"You be careful out there 'cause they definitely trying to end us," the imprisoned music mogul warned West — who has been on yet another antisemitic and misogynistic social media spree in recent days.
Appearing optimistic he'll be found not guilty during his upcoming May trial, Combs declared: "They can’t do it and they ain’t gonna do it. I’m going to beat this s--- and get next to you."
Elsewhere during the controversial rappers' phone conversation, Combs informed West, "I’ll tell you the real from the front line. This s--- is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful."
The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker additionally advised West to try to "have some f------ fun" and to "f--- [these] other motherf------" who are "wasting" his time.
"When I get out there man I want to see you f------- tear down the stadiums," Combs encouraged West. "I need to see you back on that stage, f------ actually rapping and f------ performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s---."
The "I Need a Girl" rapper told West the duo has "years and decades to fight these motherf------."
Acknowledging Combs' suggestion, West admitted, "Yeah, it’s time for me to just grab the mic and get back on. It’s like I love music again."
At another point in their call, Combs thanked West for being there for his seven children while their dad is stuck in prison.
"Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call, you know what I’m saying. Nobody," Combs confessed, noting how it "meant so much" that West "took them under [his] wing."
In response, West expressed: "Yeah, absolutely. I love you so much, man. It’s like you raised me even when I didn’t know you, you know what I’m saying?"
The pair's prison phone call was released just one day after West dropped a song featuring Combs — who appeared to record his part over the phone — and the Yeezy founder's 11-year-old daughter, North, without his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's approval.
The SKIMS co-founder attempted to prevent her daughter from being included in the project by citing the mom-of-four's legal ownership of her and West's kids' name trademarks, however, the "Runaway" rapper went ahead and shared the track via X (formerly named Twitter) anyway.