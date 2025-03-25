NEWS 'Frightened' Bianca Censori 'Wants to Break Up' With Husband Kanye West: He 'Controls So Many Aspects of Her Life' Source: MEGA Bianca Censori allegedly plans on leaving her husband, Kanye West, but is too scared to act.

Bianca Censori is reportedly ready to call it quits with Kanye West — but she’s too “frightened” to make a move. “I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” an insider revealed, adding that the architect is “struggling to get free” from the controversial rapper’s “grip.”

The couple, who were last spotted together in February in West Hollywood, had been allegedly “bouncing around L.A. hotels for the past few weeks,” after spending the last few years in Japan. Censori even tried to find a hotel of her own, away from West, but was "lured back” after “someone narced it out.”

Source: MEGA A source said Kanye West 'controls many aspects' of Bianca Censori's life.

“He sent the security guards over and wouldn’t leave her alone … this was about a week ago and now he’s left town,” the insider claimed. “She’s living under this aggressive situation,” the source continued. “She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around.”

According to TMZ, she recently moved out of the Chateau Marmont, where she had been staying.

Meanwhile, just last week, West was spotted in L.A. with a mystery woman who looked eerily similar to Censori. Daily Mail obtained a photo of the "God Is" singer alongside the brunette look-alike as rumors of a split swirl. The “Carnival” artist was holding auditions for his revived Sunday Service, dressed in his usual all-black look, while the unknown lady sported a black turtleneck, sleek leggings and glasses — along with a signature bun, just like Censori’s go-to hairstyle.

Source: MEGA The model recently moved out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, a source claimed.

The sighting comes not long after West and Censori made a dramatic appearance at the Grammys on February 2. The model shocked onlookers when she revealed a sheer dress beneath West’s oversized black coat, exposing herself to the crowd before the couple quickly exited. But the drama didn’t stop there as days later, West took to X, unleashing a string of shocking posts about his marriage.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S--- SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------,” he wrote in one since-deleted post. He doubled down, adding, “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU S---- A-- WOKE PAWNS.”

Source: @ye/Instagram The controversial rapper previously posted a rant on X, claiming he has 'dominion' over his wife.

West also shared his twisted perspective on life, writing, “I HAVE NO RESPECT OR EMPATHY FOR ANY ONE LIVING CAUSE NO ONE LIVING CAN F--- WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR.”

On February 9, a message from Censori’s verified X account sent fans into a frenzy. The post seemed to address West’s erratic behavior, reading, “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness." She continued, “Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement.”

Source: MEGA Kanye West was spotted with a woman who looked like Bianca Censori amid breakup rumors.

But just as the post gained traction, Censori denied writing it, with her rep confirming they were working to regain control of her account. Despite all the speculation, their rep insisted everything was fine between them. “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumors in the tabloid press,” Milo Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.