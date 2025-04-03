Kanye West Makes Lewd Joke About Joining Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J for 'Part 2' of Infamous Tape: 'Who’s Gonna Hit It First?'

In an alleged text to DJ Akademiks shared to Instagram, West wrote, “One of the tweets… Me and Ray J need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar home video part 2. Only question is who’s gonna hit it first?” West was referring to Kardashian’s s-- tape that shot her to fame, featuring her ex-boyfriend. Additionally, the “hit it first” line references a song Ray J released in 2013, one year after West and Kardashian began dating, called “I Hit It First.”

“Bro you’re hilarious,” Akademiks responded. “No way u had this sense of humor all along u must have hit the ‘I don’t give a f--- button’ at some point to even joke.”