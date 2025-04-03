or
BREAKING NEWS
Kanye West Makes Lewd Joke About Joining Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J for 'Part 2' of Infamous Tape: 'Who’s Gonna Hit It First?'

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Ray J
Source: MEGA

Kanye West made a lewd joke about joining Kim Kardashian and Ray J for 'part 2' of their infamous tape.

April 3 2025, Published 7:24 p.m. ET

Kanye West made one of his lowest jokes yet involving ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian made an infamous video with Ray J that shot her to fame.

In an alleged text to DJ Akademiks shared to Instagram, West wrote, “One of the tweets… Me and Ray J need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar home video part 2. Only question is who’s gonna hit it first?” West was referring to Kardashian’s s-- tape that shot her to fame, featuring her ex-boyfriend. Additionally, the “hit it first” line references a song Ray J released in 2013, one year after West and Kardashian began dating, called “I Hit It First.”

“Bro you’re hilarious,” Akademiks responded. “No way u had this sense of humor all along u must have hit the ‘I don’t give a f--- button’ at some point to even joke.”

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has been embroiled in a battle with Kim Kardashian over a song.

The text exchange release comes fresh off the heels of an interview West did with Akademiks where he talked openly about his ex-wife.

“When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that,’” Akademiks said to West.

“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” he added.

Photo of Ray J
Source: MEGA

Ray J released a song in 2013 called 'I Hit It First,' one year after Kim Kardashian began dating Kanye West.

Kardashian and West have recently been embroiled in a war over a song West shared to social media platform X featuring their eldest daughter. Kardashian asked him not to share “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” as it featured Sean “Diddy” Combs and their daughter, but he did not abide by her wishes. This led to him dropping a text exchange where he threatened to “go to war” with her.

Aside from discussing Kardashian, West confirmed on April 3 he and wife Bianca Censori split up in his new song “Bianca.”

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West reveals on the track.

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West revealed Bianca Censori 'ran away' from him on April 3.

As for why she left, West noted it had to do with his explosive, hate-filled rants on X, as he says, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

The “Monster” rapper’s controversial posts on X have included antisemitic attacks on Jews, explosive allegations about the Kardashian family, awful comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins and more.

