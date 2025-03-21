Beyoncé and Jay-Z Considering 'Legal' Action Against Kanye West After His 'Vulgar' Attack on Their 7-Year-Old Twins
Jay-Z and Beyoncé don't want Kanye West to get away with speaking so horrifically about the couple's young kids.
The famed couple is reportedly considering taking legal action against the Yeezy founder after he took to social media on Tuesday night, March 18, and accused Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, of having an intellectual disability.
The "Empire State of Mind" rapper and his wife find it "shocking" West would speak about "their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner," a source spilled to a news publication in the days since the "I Wonder" hitmaker's disturbing posts.
They "will absolutely not stand for it," the insider added of Beyoncé and Jay-Z — who also share their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 13.
"Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter," the confidante confessed.
While West initially removed the uploads out of fear his account on X (formerly named Twitter) would be taken down, he later re-posted the rude messages as he insisted Jay-Z had no influence in his decision to take down his first thoughts about Beyoncé and her husband's kids.
Though Jay-Z and Beyoncé are reportedly handling the situation behind closed doors, the longtime spouses — who tied the knot in 2008 — "have no plans on publicly addressing Kanye's X posts about their children," according to the source.
West upset many when he questioned the mental intelligence of Rumi and Sir on Tuesday evening.
"NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END. F--- THOSE KOON A-- N----- AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES," West ranted on X before targeting the twins.
He claimed: "WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ'S YOUNGER KIDS? THEY'RE R-------."
"NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION [sic] IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING R------- CHILDREN IS A CHOICE," West harshly continued.
Explaining how he initially removed a post about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids, West noted: "IF TWITTER TAKE MY S--- DOWN THEM [sic] SO BE IT BUT I NEED Y'ALL TO KNOW JAY-Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME."
"AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR R------- A-- KIDS," West added, seeming to shade his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — whom he shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with.
"AIN'T NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT," he ranted in reference to the "Runaway" rapper's support of President Donald Trump. "F--- JAY-Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS."
Page Six spoke to a source about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's reaction to West's posts.