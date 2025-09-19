or
Kanye West Screams He'd 'Rather Be Dead' Than Medicated as He Explodes at Kris Jenner in Shocking Documentary

Kanye West screamed at Kris Jenner in a scene from his shocking new documentary.

Sept. 19 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Controversial rapper Kanye West was seen screaming at Kris Jenner during a conversation about his mental health in his new documentary In Whose Name.

In the clip, he told Jenner he’d “rather be dead” than be medicated.

Kanye West Says the Kardashians 'Demasculated' Him

Photo of Kanye West
Source: AMSI Entertainment

Kanye West told Kris Jenner her family 'made him feel like a piece of s---.'

“Y’all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s---,” he said. “And the only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated.”

“No one from the family is taking any responsibility for my hospital visit, but if you wanna go online, that’s 50 percent of what people say. At least,” he continued. “Am I lying?”

Jenner told him, "It doesn't matter."

West then completely lost it and began screaming.

“It does matter!” he kept screaming repeatedly, as Jenner insisted she hadn’t “finished a sentence" yet.

“It matters to us and you,” Jenner said, finally able to get some words out. “It doesn’t matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye.”

Kris Jenner Admits She 'Had an Effect' on Kanye West's Mental Health

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: AMSI Entertainment

Kris Jenner admitted her part in Kanye West's mental health struggles.

While she was talking, West went past her to grab a hoodie and his “Make America Great Again” hat from the kitchen counter.

When he came back into the room, he asked her, “What do you think? Did you have an effect on my mental health?”

“Yes,” Jenner replied, breaking down in tears. “Yes. Yes. I’m saying yes. And I love you. I love you. I don’t want you to be not perfect. I love you.”

"I want my daughter [Kim Kardashian] to love you the way you want her to love you,” she added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce Explained

Photo of Kanye West
Source: AMSI Entertainment

Kim Kardashian said Kanye West was 'not the same person' anymore.

Kardashian married West in 2014, but they divorced in 2022.

"When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it,” Kardashian said to one of her sisters on a February episode of The Kardashians.

"It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end. When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over," she continued.

Kim Kardashian Said Her Marriage to Kanye West Could Not Be Saved

Photo of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian said her marriage to Kanye West could not be saved.

In 2021, Kardashian told the courts there was no way her marriage could be saved.

"I very much desire to be divorced,” she said in court documents. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not," she added.

