Kanye West Loses Billion-Dollar Status After Adidas Cuts Ties Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

The most recent contract termination for West has been with Adidas. The German sneaker company worked alongside the designer to build the once-coveted Yeezy shoe. However, it looks like the luxury item will never see the Adidas shelves again, as the company made a formal announcement on Tuesday, October 25, about the status of Yeezy.

"Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," Adidas shared in a press release. "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."