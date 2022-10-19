Kim Kardashian Found Kanye West & Ray J's Red Carpet Reunion 'Disrespectful,' Source Claims

“Kim doesn’t understand why he would want to pursue this drama so much when he claims how much he hates it,” they continued, adding that Kardashian “has decided to tune him out and remain focused on the things in her life that matter to her.”

Though Kardashian “was not happy to see Ray J trying to get close to Kanye,” nor witness West’s recent erratic behavior, per a second insider, it seems the reality TV staple is putting on a brave face for the four children she shares with the “Stronger” artist.

“Poor Kim is sick to her stomach over everything that’s going on with Kanye right now but she’s got to keep a smile on her face and act like she’s fine because the last thing she wants is for her kids to be upset by any of this,” the additional source shared.