Kim Kardashian Found Kanye West & Ray J's Red Carpet Reunion 'Disrespectful,' Source Claims
Kim Kardashian was reportedly less-than-thrilled after her controversial former husband, Kanye West was spotted paling around with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J, while attending a movie premiere last week.
On Wednesday, October 12, the musicians were spotted together while hitting the Nashville, Tenn. red carpet for the debut of conservative commentator Candice Owens’ new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, a reunion that reportedly irked the SKIMS mogul.
“Kim doesn’t get what Ray’s end game is here. She thinks he’s being disrespectful and wishes he would move on already,” spilled an unnamed source close to the star.
“Kim doesn’t understand why he would want to pursue this drama so much when he claims how much he hates it,” they continued, adding that Kardashian “has decided to tune him out and remain focused on the things in her life that matter to her.”
Though Kardashian “was not happy to see Ray J trying to get close to Kanye,” nor witness West’s recent erratic behavior, per a second insider, it seems the reality TV staple is putting on a brave face for the four children she shares with the “Stronger” artist.
“Poor Kim is sick to her stomach over everything that’s going on with Kanye right now but she’s got to keep a smile on her face and act like she’s fine because the last thing she wants is for her kids to be upset by any of this,” the additional source shared.
Considering West and Kardashian’s kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “love their dad so much,” the shape-wear mogul reportedly “feels the need to protect them from anything negative” about her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2021.
“No matter what he puts her through personally, that’s just the kind of mom she is,” the insider added. “So, the fact that Ray J is trying to stir the pot right now is not appreciated, to say the least.”
Prior to tying the knot with West in 2014, Kardashian dated Ray J between 2002 and 2006. The pair famously found themselves embroiled in a sex tape scandal the year after their aughts split.
