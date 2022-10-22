Kanye West Declares 'I Will Love' Kim Kardashian 'For Life'
Through sickness and health — and divorce — Kanye West will always have love for ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Despite the reality star, 42, filing for divorce from Ye, 45, in February 2021 and having moved on with now-ex-boyfriend of nine months Pete Davidson, the rapper doesn't consider the former flames to be officially over. Kardashian was declared legally single earlier this year.
“I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” the 45-year-old shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
KIM KARDASHIAN FOUND KANYE WEST & RAY J'S RED CARPET REUNION 'DISRESPECTFUL,' SOURCE CLAIMS
The "Heartless" rapper made clear that he still cares for the mother of his children following their headline-making split, telling Morgan: "I will love her for life, and oddly enough I will protect her."
West's declaration of love for The Kardashians comes on the heels of his wild accusations against her famous family, with him recently claiming they would not let him see his children. West and Kardashian share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” West wrote on Instagram earlier this month, referring to the backlash he received for his "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a political opinion.”
“And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt. Where was you when I couldn’t see my kids," he continued at the time, making this one of the many times he claimed Kardashian was keeping their brood from him. "I went public in hope of public support at the time."
While the SKIMS founder appears to be trying to keep their private family drama out of the headlines, her sister Khloé Kardashian came tot her defense.
STRANGE BUT SPITEFUL? KANYE WEST & RAY J SHOCKINGLY REUNITE AT CANDACE OWENS' FILM PREMIERE
“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she replied to West in the comments section. “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”