Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quotes After Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer
Sending a message? While all eyes are back on Kanye West following news of his secret ceremony with Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, seemed to hint at how she's been doing.
"Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat," read the first post to her Instagram Story. "Keep doing you."
The second post read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."
The Kardashians star appears to only be looking ahead after finalizing her messy, headline-making divorce from Ye in November 2022. Following a stressful year that saw her ex-husband publicly go after her and her now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kardashian is going into the New Year stress-free, already escaping to the snowy mountains to enjoy some down time.
On Thursday, January 12, the SKIMS founder offered a glimpse of her lavish retreat, sharing two selfies of herself and a pal in a sauna while stunning in bathing suits. Going makeup-free and putting her hair up, the reality star posed for the sultry snap that teased her chest and toned tummy.
Meanwhile, as Kardashian enjoys a sweet escape from her everyday life, the father of her children — the former flames share North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — is likely still soaking in newlywed bliss.
As OK! reported, West and Censori said "I Do" in a secret ceremony sans a marriage certificate — meaning their vows aren't legally binding — on Thursday. The "Heartless" rapper and his new wife were later spotted wearing their wedding bling while dining at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.
News of their impromptu nuptials came after West caused a stir following his outing with a mystery blonde woman, who was later identified as Censori.
It's unclear whether Censori has met West's kids at this point.
Kardashian filed for divorce from the Donda artist in February 2021, and ever since doing so, West has made his former wife's attempt at moving on far from easy.
The mother-of-four recently opened up about the challenges that come with coparenting their kids, admitting: "it's really f**king hard" during a December 2022 episode of Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast. However, Kardashian made it clear that she will bite her tongue when it comes to West's drama for the sake of their kids.
"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," she told the podcast host. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."