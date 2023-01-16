Family Of Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori Breaks Silence On Impromptu Nuptials

One week after Ye and Yeezy Architectural Designer Bianca Censori said "I Do" in a private wedding ceremony — sans a wedding certificate — the new bride's family weighed in on the next chapter of their life.

Bianca's sister, Angelina Censori , told a news outlet, "It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."

This is West's second marriage after his highly-publicized union with Kim Kardashian , who filed for divorce from the father of her children in February 2021.

As OK! reported , the Donda rapper and Censori were seen with wedding bands on their ring finger while dining at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 12, shortly after tying the knot.

Kardashian, who has managed to steer clear of her ex-husband's drama, made a rare comment about co-parenting with West during a December 2022 podcast interview.

Ever since The Kardashians star and the record producer went their separate ways, the latter has made it difficult for Kardashian to move on. From airing out their dirty laundry to going after her now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson , West has made his opinion on Kardashian and her new life very clear in public.

Though she called it "really f**king hard," the reality star made it clear that she will bite her tongue when it comes to West's drama for the sake of their kids.

"Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and wants Kanye in their lives as their father. Even though he and Kim are not seeing eye to eye, Kim would never want to try and stop Kanye from seeing his kids," one source explained late last year. "The kids really do love Kanye and have so much fun with him."

And while the SKIMS founder is not publicly linked with anyone at this time, Kardashian appears to be living her best life.