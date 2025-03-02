or
Bianca Censori Criticized for Wearing 'Bizarre' Nurse's Outfit During Live Performance in L.A. Alongside Husband Kanye West

Photo of Bianca Censori and Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West were both present at the live performance despite divorce rumors.

By:

March 2 2025, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Bianca Censori is switching up her style.

On Sunday, March 2, the wife of Kanye West was slammed after she wore a conservative nurse’s outfit during a strange live performance in L.A.

Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori dressed up as a nurse in a strange live performance in L.A.

Despite rumors the couple is headed for divorce, the rapper, 47, and the Australian architect, 30, were both spotted at the event. At the gathering, Censori starred in the performance, which featured a hospital bed covered in white sheets and an IV.

The brunette beauty was dressed in a white long-sleeve gown and matching headband, a departure from her usual nearly-naked ensembles. She reportedly stood next to the empty bed as music played and people crowded around inside a Koreatown warehouse.

Sources said Censori wore the outfit for the minute she was onstage and did not strip down.

West wore an all-black outfit for the event but stayed on the sidelines and watched his wife.

Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori was covered up in an all-white nurse's ensemble for the performance, which featured a hospital bed.

In response to the odd art display, people online slammed the celeb, with one person writing, “This is so bizarre.”

A second user added, “I know someone who worked security they said it seemed very satanic, strange people/outfits.”

Others pointed out how this is not her normal look, following her shocking nude ensemble for the 2025 Grammys.

“OMG SHE'S WEARING CLOTHES,” one person stated, while another said, “Oh so she a nun now?”

Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori is known for extremely revealing outfits, making the nurse's costume a change from her normal style.

As OK! previously reported, the weird performance came after rumors swirled that the duo — who tied the knot in 2022 — is ending their marriage.

Amid the chatter, a source shared details about what is happening in the pair’s relationship.

“Bianca is talking to attorneys and telling pals her marriage to Kanye is all but over,” the insider spilled. “Friends say he’s trying everything to change her mind about the divorce and that he’s panicking she’s made up her mind.”

The source noted that Censori leaving West is his “worst nightmare.”

Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have reportedly contacted divorce lawyers amid rumors they split.

“His ego cannot handle rejection,” they alleged. “Maybe she’ll endure this for a little longer for the right reward, but it’s obvious Kanye sees the writing on the wall.”

Though multiple insiders have claimed their romance is on the rocks, the duo’s rep, Milo Yiannopoulos, told The Hollywood Reporterthe rumors are false.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumors in the tabloid press,” he said. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

TMZ reported on Censori's performance.

