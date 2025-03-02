Bianca Censori Criticized for Wearing 'Bizarre' Nurse's Outfit During Live Performance in L.A. Alongside Husband Kanye West

Despite rumors the couple is headed for divorce, the rapper, 47, and the Australian architect, 30, were both spotted at the event. At the gathering, Censori starred in the performance, which featured a hospital bed covered in white sheets and an IV.

The brunette beauty was dressed in a white long-sleeve gown and matching headband, a departure from her usual nearly-naked ensembles. She reportedly stood next to the empty bed as music played and people crowded around inside a Koreatown warehouse.