Kanye West Fans Believe He Makes Bianca Censori Dress Like Kim Kardashian Because He Misses His Ex-Wife

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, had everyone doing a double take when she stepped out on Monday, June 16, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

While Censori and West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, have always looked alike, Censori's long new hair extensions upped the similarity factor. She also wore a nude bodysuit with a plunging neckline and thong-style back, which looked like something Kardashian's SKIMS line offers.

Censori, 30, wore nothing else but nude-colored tights, white furry knee-high boots and a pair of sunglasses.