Kanye West Fans Believe He Makes Bianca Censori Dress Like Kim Kardashian Because He Misses His Ex-Wife
Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, had everyone doing a double take when she stepped out on Monday, June 16, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
While Censori and West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, have always looked alike, Censori's long new hair extensions upped the similarity factor. She also wore a nude bodysuit with a plunging neckline and thong-style back, which looked like something Kardashian's SKIMS line offers.
Censori, 30, wore nothing else but nude-colored tights, white furry knee-high boots and a pair of sunglasses.
Is Kanye West Purposely Dressing His Wife Like Ex Kim Kardashian?
Fans called out the copycat look, with some believing the rapper, 48, is purposely dressing Censori to mimic the reality star, 44, because he still has feelings for the mother of his four children.
"When you miss your ex-wife so much you buy a new one to dress her up like her..." one individual commented online, while another stated, "Kanye is desperately missing KK."
"They are all his dolls, he can dress them as he wishes," another person said.
Censori and the mother-of-four have rocked similar outfits on several other occasions.
As OK! reported, the Chicago native previously claimed Kardashian even wanted to hire Censori for a SKIMS campaign, though the allegations were never officially confirmed or denied.
Kim Kardashian Worries About Bianca Censori
Meanwhile, one source claimed the makeup mogul was concerned for Censori, as West has been accused of controlling everything from his spouse's barely-there outfits to her social media usage.
"Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her," the source told a news outlet. "She says she can see Bianca being molded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman."
Added the source, "She thinks it’s worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s OK to treat people like this."
The situation reportedly "spooked" Kardashian since she once dressed however her ex-husband liked back when they were together.
"Kanye is extremely passionate about fashion, but it can become an obsession, with the X-rated outfits and the [over-the-top] looks becoming really tough to deal with. In Kim’s opinion, all the fame or exposure in the world isn’t worth being someone else’s puppet," the source explained. "She feels she owes it to Bianca to try to open her eyes and talk sense into her before it’s too late."
Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori Split?
Though rumors swirled earlier this year that Censori wanted to split from West due to his erratic behavior and antisemitic tweets, the two worked things out.
West appeared to address the rumors of a temporary separation in his new track "Bianca," as he said, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it."
Lyrics from another verse included, "She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at."