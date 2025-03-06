Amber Rose Says Ex Kanye West Is 'for Sure Dressing' Wife Bianca Censori in Provocative Clothing: 'Did the Same Thing to Me and Kim Kardashian'

"Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is," Rose admitted, referencing West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 44, whose been candid in the past about her former husband's past influence in her fashion choices.

As for why West cares so much about what his partner is wearing, Rose — who dated the "I Wonder" hitmaker, 47, from 2008 until their messy 2010 split — claimed: "He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into."