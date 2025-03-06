or
Amber Rose Says Ex Kanye West Is 'for Sure Dressing' Wife Bianca Censori in Provocative Clothing: 'Did the Same Thing to Me and Kim Kardashian'

Amber Rose claimed Kanye West has the power when it comes to what his woman wears.

March 6 2025, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

Kanye West appears to hold all the power in his relationships.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, the controversial rapper's ex Amber Rose spoke out about West's influence when it comes to "dressing his girlfriends" in extremely provocative outfits.

Amber Rose dated Kanye West from 2008 until their messy split in 2010.

"Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is," Rose admitted, referencing West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 44, whose been candid in the past about her former husband's past influence in her fashion choices.

As for why West cares so much about what his partner is wearing, Rose — who dated the "I Wonder" hitmaker, 47, from 2008 until their messy 2010 split — claimed: "He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into."

Amber Rose said Kanye West is dressing' Bianca Censori like he used to do with her and Kim Kardashian.

"He wants all his friends to want to f---- his girlfriend," the Sister Code actress declared. "He wants everybody, that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable."

Rose's confession prompted Sharpe to ask: "And you dressed like that because that's what he wanted, you wanted to please your man?"

Kanye West admitted Bianca Censori needs his 'approval' when wearing an outfit.

In response, the 41-year-old explained, "I was young and I'm gonna tell Kanye now, when I'm that young it's like okay, you're buying me this stuff, I do look pretty and cool. But if you look at old pictures of me when I'm dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on."

"I have baggy jeans on, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a w----," she revealed. "I used to hate it so I used to rebel when he wasn't home and go in his closet. I'm in sweatpants usually with some Jordans on, maybe a little dad hat or something. I'm very casual."

Amber Rose said she used to cry over what Kanye West would have her wear.

The podcast host then brought up the time Rose was spotted in a see-through styled dress herself while in Paris, France, during their relationship.

"Yes, I did. I cried. I remember crying," she shared. "I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don't f------ want to wear this s---, I don't wanna wear it."

"[He said] You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius. 'It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet," Rose noted.

West recently owned up to his influence in Censori's wardrobe while addressing his wife's Grammys indecent exposure stunt on the red carpet during one of his manic social media sprees last month.

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS," he wrote via X (formerly named Twitter) of Censori, 30.

