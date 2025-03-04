or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bianca Censori
OK LogoNEWS

Bianca Censori Goes Fully Nude in New Instagram Post After Grammys Red Carpet Stunt: See the Daring Photo

Photo of Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori blessed fans with yet another naked photo of herself.

By:

March 4 2025, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Another day, another nude photo from Bianca Censori.

On Monday, March 3, Kanye West's wife took to Instagram with a new naked picture of herself — marking the second time Censori uploaded a post on the app since breaking her social media silence with a different stripped down snap toward the end of last month in promotion of a new film she had been working on.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori fully nude new instagram post grammys red carpet photo
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Kanye West's wife was fully nude in a new Polaroid photo shared to her Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Opting not to include a caption, the Australian native simply posed with absolutely no clothes on — aside from a pair of skin-colored, pointed-toe heels.

The Polaroid-styled photo displayed Censori sitting on the ground with one her legs bent, as she held onto her shoe.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori fully nude new instagram post grammys red carpet photo
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori got basically naked at the 2025 Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

Censori additionally ditched her brunette hair as she appeared to be wearing a blonde wig for the photoshoot. Her chest and private parts were strategically covered by the leg she was holding up in the air.

West's wife also didn't show her face for the camera, with the Yeezy staffer turning to look over her shoulder so fans could only see the back of her head.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of Censori's post, some of her more than 400,000 Instagram followers drooled over the architectural designer's flawless physique, however, critics complained about the model always being naked — with a few trolls asking about her and West's rumored marital woes.

"Have they divorced yet? 💀," one hater asked after rumors surfaced in February that the pair might be headed toward splitsville, as another person questioned: "Did Kanye tell you that the more you strip the more beautiful you will be?"

MORE ON:
Bianca Censori

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori fully nude new instagram post grammys red carpet photo
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a fan exclaimed: "YOU LOOK GOOODDDD."

Censori's latest stripped-down photo comes roughly one month after she and West made a statement on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon arrival at the awards show, Censori was fully covered up in a large black fur coat — though things quickly took a turn once photographers started snapping photos.

While standing alongside West on the red carpet, Censori dropped her jacket to reveal her practically naked body, with nothing covering her aside from a small, see-through piece of fabric.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori fully nude new instagram post grammys red carpet photo
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori sparked divorce rumors after their Grammys red carpet stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

West and Censori immediately headed to their car and left after the indecent exposure stunt — despite the Yeezy founder receiving a nomination for Best Rap Song for his track "Carnival," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

The "I Wonder" hitmaker's brief Grammys appearance was followed by a manic social media spree, in which he spewed offensive, antisemitic remarks praising Adolf Hitler, referring to himself as a "racist" and admitting he has "dominion" over his wife.

Censori and West have been married since December 2022.

While they haven't welcomed any children together, Censori has been spotted with West's four kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to sources, West is reportedly eager to get his wife pregnant.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.