Bianca Censori Goes Fully Nude in New Instagram Post After Grammys Red Carpet Stunt: See the Daring Photo
Another day, another nude photo from Bianca Censori.
On Monday, March 3, Kanye West's wife took to Instagram with a new naked picture of herself — marking the second time Censori uploaded a post on the app since breaking her social media silence with a different stripped down snap toward the end of last month in promotion of a new film she had been working on.
Opting not to include a caption, the Australian native simply posed with absolutely no clothes on — aside from a pair of skin-colored, pointed-toe heels.
The Polaroid-styled photo displayed Censori sitting on the ground with one her legs bent, as she held onto her shoe.
Censori additionally ditched her brunette hair as she appeared to be wearing a blonde wig for the photoshoot. Her chest and private parts were strategically covered by the leg she was holding up in the air.
West's wife also didn't show her face for the camera, with the Yeezy staffer turning to look over her shoulder so fans could only see the back of her head.
In the comments section of Censori's post, some of her more than 400,000 Instagram followers drooled over the architectural designer's flawless physique, however, critics complained about the model always being naked — with a few trolls asking about her and West's rumored marital woes.
"Have they divorced yet? 💀," one hater asked after rumors surfaced in February that the pair might be headed toward splitsville, as another person questioned: "Did Kanye tell you that the more you strip the more beautiful you will be?"
Meanwhile, a fan exclaimed: "YOU LOOK GOOODDDD."
Censori's latest stripped-down photo comes roughly one month after she and West made a statement on the 2025 Grammys red carpet.
Upon arrival at the awards show, Censori was fully covered up in a large black fur coat — though things quickly took a turn once photographers started snapping photos.
While standing alongside West on the red carpet, Censori dropped her jacket to reveal her practically naked body, with nothing covering her aside from a small, see-through piece of fabric.
West and Censori immediately headed to their car and left after the indecent exposure stunt — despite the Yeezy founder receiving a nomination for Best Rap Song for his track "Carnival," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.
The "I Wonder" hitmaker's brief Grammys appearance was followed by a manic social media spree, in which he spewed offensive, antisemitic remarks praising Adolf Hitler, referring to himself as a "racist" and admitting he has "dominion" over his wife.
Censori and West have been married since December 2022.
While they haven't welcomed any children together, Censori has been spotted with West's four kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
According to sources, West is reportedly eager to get his wife pregnant.