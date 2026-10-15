Kanye West's '30-Minute' Rant 'Ripping' Into Kim Kardashian's Family Before Their Split Was Cut From 'KUWTK,' Producer Says
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 3:44 p.m. ET
A heated moment between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shortly before their 2021 split never made it to air, according to a former Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer.
The tense interaction allegedly took place on October 28, 2020, during filming for the 20th and final season of the longtime reality show, according to the upcoming biography Citizen Kim by Jonathan Van Meter, which hits bookshelves on October 27.
Kanye West's '30-Minute' Rant Happened After Months of Turmoil
Executive producer Farnaz Farjam recalled that the drama reportedly began when the extended family came together to celebrate Caitlyn Jenner's birthday in October 2020.
The reunion came after months of turmoil, including the Chicago rapper's failed presidential bid and a series of public accusations he made against his then-wife, 45, and her family.
Kanye West 'Started Ripping into Kris and the Family'
"Kanye came to Caitlyn’s house with Kim and he just started ripping into Kris [Jenner] and the family and questioning them about not voting for him," Farjam recounted in an excerpt shared by The Cut. "He just made it all about himself. That whole 30-minute battle was very telling, but we had to edit it out."
By the time the episode aired in June 2021, the SKIMs owner had already filed for divorce from the "Heartless" rapper, 49, in February after nearly seven years of marriage.
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Kim Kardashian 'Felt Like a Failure' Amid Kanye West Marriage Struggles
During Season 20, which aired from March 2021 to June 2021, Kim opened up about the demise of their relationship, admitting she "felt like a failure" as their marriage fell apart.
"I think he deserves someone who can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming," Kim told her sisters during a June 2021 episode. "I can't do that! He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t."
At the time, Kanye spent a majority of his time on a 1,400-acre ranch in Wyoming.
"I feel like a failure, like it's a third marriage, I feel like a f------- loser, but I can't even think about that," she said through tears. "I want to be happy."
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Moved on Romantically
Prior marrying Kanye in 2014, she tied the knot with Damon Thomas in 2000. Damon, 55, filed for divorce in 2003, and it was finalized the following year. Kim married Kris Humphris in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2013.
Kim and Kanye's divorce was finalized in November 2022. One month later, the "Good Life" musician married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in Palo Alto, Calif.
As for the Kardashians star's current love life, she's in a high-profile relationship with Lewis Hamilton. The pair, who have known each other for a decade, sparked dating rumors in February but didn't confirm their relationship until months later.