Kanye West's '30-Minute' Rant 'Ripping' Into Kim Kardashian's Family Before Their Split Was Cut From 'KUWTK,' Producer Says

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A heated moment between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shortly before their 2021 split never made it to air, according to a former Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer. The tense interaction allegedly took place on October 28, 2020, during filming for the 20th and final season of the longtime reality show, according to the upcoming biography Citizen Kim by Jonathan Van Meter, which hits bookshelves on October 27.

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Kanye West's '30-Minute' Rant Happened After Months of Turmoil

Source: MEGA Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 after two years of dating.

Executive producer Farnaz Farjam recalled that the drama reportedly began when the extended family came together to celebrate Caitlyn Jenner's birthday in October 2020. The reunion came after months of turmoil, including the Chicago rapper's failed presidential bid and a series of public accusations he made against his then-wife, 45, and her family.

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Kanye West 'Started Ripping into Kris and the Family'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

"Kanye came to Caitlyn’s house with Kim and he just started ripping into Kris [Jenner] and the family and questioning them about not voting for him," Farjam recounted in an excerpt shared by The Cut. "He just made it all about himself. That whole 30-minute battle was very telling, but we had to edit it out." By the time the episode aired in June 2021, the SKIMs owner had already filed for divorce from the "Heartless" rapper, 49, in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

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Kim Kardashian 'Felt Like a Failure' Amid Kanye West Marriage Struggles

Source: MEGA Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children.

During Season 20, which aired from March 2021 to June 2021, Kim opened up about the demise of their relationship, admitting she "felt like a failure" as their marriage fell apart. "I think he deserves someone who can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming," Kim told her sisters during a June 2021 episode. "I can't do that! He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t." At the time, Kanye spent a majority of his time on a 1,400-acre ranch in Wyoming. "I feel like a failure, like it's a third marriage, I feel like a f------- loser, but I can't even think about that," she said through tears. "I want to be happy."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Moved on Romantically

Source: MEGA Kanye West married Bianca Censori in December 2022.