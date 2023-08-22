No Joke: Kanye Wants to Run for President in 2024 and Thinks Wife Bianca Censori 'Will Be Perfect First Lady'
Though Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis are the ones at the forefront of election drama, an insider claimed Kanye West is "100 percent still running for president again."
According to the source, he's handed over the reins of his Yeezy fashion line to American Apparel founder, Dov Charney, and new "wife" Bianca Censori "so he can focus on his 2024 presidential campaign."
"Despite not being very successful last time, he's taken a break from being so public and he's in a much better place after his divorce from Kim [Kardashian] was finalized," the source explained to an outlet. "Ye believes he's the next president because God sent him to be a vessel to bridge freedom, equality, healthy living and economic growth to all generations."
"He believes with Christ at the center, focusing on farming, technology and sustainable living is the only way to save mankind," they added.
As the country witnessed a few years ago, the rapper's first attempt at the White House was a complete mess, but an insider insisted that this time around, things are "structured and will be well-executed in the upcoming months."
"Ye has sold more shoes than the popular vote in American elections," the source said of the Grammy winner's confidence. "He believes he can reach the necessary voters to secure the 2024 election."
Needless to say, West has a lot of work to do when it comes to rebuilding his relationship with the public, but he allegedly believes he's already in the midst of improving his image.
"His divorce from Kim shows that he is human and vulnerable but his success beyond anti-Semitic uproar is the perfect story of overcoming adversity," the source spilled. "He feels Bianca would be the perfect First Lady; unorthodox, intelligent, and supportive of him."
As OK! reported, the father-of-four and Censori exchanged vows in January 2023, but the marriage wasn't made legal since they never obtained a license.
The Sun reported on West's run for president.