Kim Kardashian Doesn't Consider Kanye West Marriage 'A Failure': 'It's OK to Have Different Views'
Kim Kardashian had nothing but good things to say about her ex-husband Kanye West. "Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help," the reality star, 42, said the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast. "You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."
The two split in 2021, and last year, the rapper, 45, made antisemitic comments — something the Hulu star previously touched upon.
"It's OK to have those different views. It's why the world goes round," she shared. "But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in."
"Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends and partners and relationships," she continued. "You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you're at, at your level."
The duo — who shares North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4 with the rapper — said sometimes the differences can "coexist really well. But then sometimes, it really can't."
"Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful," she added.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, who split from Pete Davidson last year, has been put through the wringer amid her divorce, but she isn't opposed to getting into another relationship down the line.
"I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone," the reality starlet shared.
"I definitely will take my time," the Skims founder added. "But I’ll always believe in love and always want that. I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely. I think that’s really important."