Kim Kardashian Feels 'Defeated' and 'Exhausted' as She 'Doesn't Know If She Will Ever Have Time' for Another 'Serious Relationship': Source

Kim Kardashian may be pressing pause on love after an emotionally draining year. According to a source, the reality star is more than ready to leave 2025 behind after feeling “defeated” and “exhausted." Between raising her four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, and managing her demanding career, the pressure has apparently taken a serious toll.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian feels 'exhausted' after a difficult year, a source spilled.

Following her divorce from West in 2022, the insider shared that Kardashian “doesn’t know if she will ever have time to have another serious relationship in her life.” “She would love to find love again, but what this year has shown her is that you can’t have it all,” the source told an outlet. Since her split, Kardashian has been romantically linked to Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady.

“She’s not getting any younger and is stuck in her ways, and to find someone that would meet her in the middle and be an important man in her life to her and her kids might just be impossible,” the insider continued.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is reportedly not interested in dating right now.

For now, Kardashian plans to stay single. “She has no interest in men right now,” the source spilled. Adding to her stress, Kardashian recently failed the bar exam — a setback that reportedly took a toll on her.

“Kim cannot wait for the new year, because this has been one of her worst, if not the worst,” the source stated. “It has been so trying that she does not know what she will do if 2026 is worse.” “Failing the bar was a major slap in the face and a massive blow to her ego,” they added.

Source: MEGA Failing the bar exam was allegedly a big disappointment for the reality star.

Co-parenting with the rapper has also brought its own challenges. “Being a mom is tough. She loves her kids, but along with the rest of her life being so busy, it has been a struggle while dealing with everything else in her personal life,” the source shared. “It’s tough co-parenting with Kanye,” the insider added.

To cope, the SKIMS founder has thrown herself into work as a distraction from her personal struggles. “Kim has gone through a bunch of stuff this year and her family has mentioned to her that she should feel uplifted — that all these tests are in God’s plan and that she will be better off. But it’s hard for her to believe that,” the source explained. “She feels defeated. Nobody is feeling her pain from this year. She’s exhausted.”

As OK! previously reported, the former flames reunited over Christmas for the sake of their four children. Still, the mom-of-four, 45, is staying realistic about her ex-husband. “They were surprisingly cordial and focused entirely on co-parenting. It wasn’t about them. It was all about the kids," an insider told journalist Rob Shuter’s Substack. Despite the peaceful holiday moment, Kardashian reportedly isn’t buying into any “new Kanye” or “reformed Kanye” narratives, believing the “Jesus Walks” rapper “hasn’t changed overnight.”

Source: MEGA A source said that Kim Kardashian finds co-parenting with Kanye West 'tough.'

West has faced ongoing struggles with mental health and public controversies, including multiple social media rants involving Kardashian, their past marriage and his political views. "She sees him for what he is — chaotic, unpredictable, and sometimes impossible. But she also knows he’s the father of her kids. She’s protective, but willing to meet him halfway for their family," the source stressed.