Kanye West Fights With Instagram User Over Wife Bianca Censori's Naked Red Carpet Stunt at Grammys
Kanye West is defending his decision to have Bianca Censori practically get naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
In a series of since-deleted posts on Tuesday, February 4, the famed rapper ignited a feud with one of the many Instagram followers who criticized the Yeezy founder for the stunt he and Censori pulled while walking the red carpet two days prior.
The fight started after West took to the social media app to boast about a spike in his wife's Google search stats as a result of her shockingly stripping down for photographers upon arrival at music's biggest night.
In the comments section of West's post, an artist named Chiara Glionna discredited the increase in online interest toward Censori, declaring: "It’s an easy win when a man puts a naked woman on screen."
The "I Wonder" rapper was seemingly angered by Glionna's snub, as he took a screenshot of the comment and uploaded it to Instagram alongside the caption, "this is my favorite part @xchiaraglionna. Watch these comments get shut off quick."
West then called out how Glionna had photographed women with little to no clothing on in the past, though she defended herself by insisting the dad-of-four hadn't understood what she meant.
"Seriously Mr. West?.😂" she wrote via her Instagram Story next to a screen grab of West's later-deleted social media spree clapping back Glionna.
"And he is still not understanding the point of what I said … it’s not all man but always one of them," she added in a follow-up Story.
Reacting to the drama, several social media users jumped to Glionna's defense, as one supporter stated: "She’s just some girl online and ur a major star. This is disproportionate."
"Not bullying a young woman WTH. Drink some coffee and erase all this it’s petty," a critic complained prior to West removing all of the posts.
To solidify her point, Glionna additionally re-shared a message from Vogue photographer Alessia Glaviano, who issued a lengthy statement in reaction to West and Censori's indecent exposure bit.
"Seeing all these posts of a man at the Grammys, fully dressed, while his wife is nearly naked is deeply unsettling. This isn’t a fashion statement — it’s a display of power and control, a reminder of how women’s bodies are still objectified while men remain covered, protected, and in command," she penned.
"At a time when women’s rights are under attack across the world, and conservative, misogynistic ideals are creeping back into politics and culture, this kind of imagery feels even more insidious,” the post continued. “A woman is not an accessory, a statement piece, or an object for the male gaze. I actually feel sorry for her. And honestly, I don’t understand how this isn’t obvious to everyone—why do people keep posting it like it’s something cool?" the message concluded.
Unbothered, West took to his Instagram Story to exclaim: "FOR CLARITY FEBRUARY 4TH 2025 MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH."