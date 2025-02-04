or
Kanye West Brags About Wife Bianca Censori’s Naked Grammys Stunt as He Claims She’s Trending on Google

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's getup on the Grammys red carpet was a hot topic of the evening.

By:

Feb. 4 2025, Updated 10:56 a.m. ET

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made quite a splash at the 2025 Grammy Awards during their brief appearance — and it seems West is quite proud of his accomplishment.

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Rumors flew Kanye West and Bianca Censori were kicked out of the Grammys.

Taking to Instagram, the famous rapper posted a screenshot from Google Trends. It showed there was a huge increase in searches for “Bianca Censori Grammys” and “Grammy Winners 2025.”

As OK! previously reported, West and Censori walked the red carpet — and the model immediately garnered attention for her outfit. While she first strutted out in a long black coat, she then dropped the coat, exposing an almost nude getup made up of a very sheer mesh. The outfit completely exposed her chest and backside.

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West blamed Don Lemon for starting the rumor he and Bianca Censori were kicked out of the Grammys.

After appearing outside, the couple got into a car and left, not staying for the awards ceremony.

Rumors started rampantly flying they had been kicked out of the show as they had arrived “uninvited.” This turned out to be not true, though.

“Kanye turned up, made headlines around the world, and left,” an insider spilled to The Tribune over the incident. “No one told him what to do, and even if they had, he wouldn’t have listened.”

West ended up blaming CNN alum Don Lemon for starting the hearsay in the first place.

Kanye West

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain said she wants Kanye West to 'leave us all alone.'

“This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic]," West wrote, alongside a photo of the news anchor on Monday, February 3. "3 decades of innovating music and they always k---- like this."

While Censori’s look had some fans talking, there were many critics, including The View host Meghan McCain.

As OK! reported, McCain slammed the couple on social media platform X in a since-deleted post, writing, “I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the h--- alone. He's a repugnant, vile piece of garbage. And his wife looks like a victim and a hostage."

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she doesn't want to see Kanye West on red carpets anymore.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, McCain’s ex-coworker, echoed similar sentiments about Censori and West. “I don’t even want to dignify this, other than to say Kanye West — I don’t want to see him on red carpets anymore," she said. “I hope that his partner is okay, because that whole thing was very uncomfortable, I think, for most women to watch. I just don’t want to see it or hear from it any further."

