Kanye West Brags About Wife Bianca Censori’s Naked Grammys Stunt as He Claims She’s Trending on Google

After appearing outside, the couple got into a car and left, not staying for the awards ceremony.

Rumors started rampantly flying they had been kicked out of the show as they had arrived “uninvited.” This turned out to be not true, though.

“Kanye turned up, made headlines around the world, and left,” an insider spilled to The Tribune over the incident. “No one told him what to do, and even if they had, he wouldn’t have listened.”

West ended up blaming CNN alum Don Lemon for starting the hearsay in the first place.