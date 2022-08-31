Looking For Her Ken! Newly Single Kim Kardashian Rocks 'Barbiecore' Look On Instagram

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Weeks after calling it quits with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, it seems Kim Kardashian is already looking for her Ken, taking to Instagram in a pretty pink outfit fit for a Barbie doll.

On Monday, August 29, Kardashian shared a sweet selfie video, posing in a “Barbiecore” outfit consisting of a pink, one-shoulder camouflage mini dress, a doll-sized black handbag and a pair of clear high-heeled sandals, captioning the post with a shoutout to the beloved fashion doll.