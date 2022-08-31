Looking For Her Ken! Newly Single Kim Kardashian Rocks 'Barbiecore' Look On Instagram
Weeks after calling it quits with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, it seems Kim Kardashian is already looking for her Ken, taking to Instagram in a pretty pink outfit fit for a Barbie doll.
On Monday, August 29, Kardashian shared a sweet selfie video, posing in a “Barbiecore” outfit consisting of a pink, one-shoulder camouflage mini dress, a doll-sized black handbag and a pair of clear high-heeled sandals, captioning the post with a shoutout to the beloved fashion doll.
“Balenci Barbie,” the blonde SKIMS mogul wrote alongside the clip, which garnered nearly 500,000 likes during its first hour on the photo-sharing platform.
And it seems Kardashian’s outfit is only the latest indication she’s ready for a new romance. According to one unnamed insider, Kardashian is reportedly “asking who she should date next,” a seemingly difficult choice considering she has “plenty of options” and several friends that are “constantly trying to set her up,” OK! reported last week.
"Kim's expressed she's ready to date but it has to be the right person who understands her life." A second source noted of her current approach to dating, "she isn't compromising her freedom right now."
"She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again,” they added.
Kardashian and Davidson reportedly split earlier this summer after nine months together. Prior to her fling with the Big Time Adolescence star, Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2002 to 2004 and NBA star Kris Humphries for 72 days, tying the knot in August 2011 before calling it quits the following October.
After her split from Humphries, Kardashian married Kanye West in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2014. The pair welcomed four children together — North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West — before splitting in 2021.