Kanye West Says 'Sorry' to Jay-Z for Targeting His Kids Before Asking If Beyoncé 'Lets' Him Cheat in Ridiculous Rant
Kanye West might owe Jay-Z another apology.
The Yeezy founder took to social media on Thursday, April 10, to publicly apologize to the "Empire State of Mind" rapper after calling Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twins, Rumi and Sir, 7, "r-------" and questioning their cognitive abilities — however, West didn't take long before he offended the 55-year-old again.
"I’m sorry Jay-Z," West, 47, wrote via X (formerly named Twitter). "I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s--- none of these rap n----- had my back."
Within an hour of his tweet, West put himself back in hot water, asking: "Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p----? I mean like at least a couple times."
Many social media users reacted to West's shocking question, with one person noting, "you just said sorry to him lmaoooo," and another individual adding, "you just apologized for the previous stunts, don’t pull a new one!! Lmaoo."
Last month, West declared "f---" Jay-Z and Beyoncé, 43 — who also share daughter Blue Ivy, 11 — before attacking their children on the social media app.
"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ'S YOUNGER KIDS? THEY'RE R-------," he harshly claimed. "NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION [sic] IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING R------- CHILDREN IS A CHOICE."
West eventually deleted the upload but emphasized Jay-Z had "no power" over him in doing so, as the "Graduation" hitmaker was simply afraid of having his X profile taken down.
"AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR R------- A-- KIDS," he exclaimed online at the time, complaining about his lack of involvement in the lives of his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.
"AIN'T NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT," he ranted in reference to his support of President Donald Trump. "F--- JAY-Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS."
During his latest social media rampage, West also targeted his longtime rival Taylor Swift — whom the "I Wonder" rapper blamed as one of the reasons he has never performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
"I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat," he alleged well over a decade after he infamously interrupted the "Love Story" singer's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.