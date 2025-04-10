Kanye West Says 'Sorry' to Jay-Z for Targeting His Kids Before Asking If Beyoncé 'Lets' Him Cheat in Ridiculous Rant

The Yeezy founder took to social media on Thursday, April 10, to publicly apologize to the "Empire State of Mind" rapper after calling Jay-Z and Beyoncé 's twins, Rumi and Sir , 7, "r-------" and questioning their cognitive abilities — however, West didn't take long before he offended the 55-year-old again.

"I’m sorry Jay-Z," West, 47, wrote via X (formerly named Twitter). "I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s--- none of these rap n----- had my back."

Within an hour of his tweet, West put himself back in hot water, asking: "Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p----? I mean like at least a couple times."