Kanye West 'Tears Up' While Watching President Donald Trump's Address to Congress as Rapper Declares 'Wokeness Is Bad'
Kanye West is tuned back into politics.
The controversial rapper took to social media with a few realtime reactions to President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night, March 4.
At first, West simply wrote, "TRUMP'S ADDRESS" alongside a link to a livestream of his speech, however, he quickly followed up with some questionable remarks.
"WOKENESS IS BAD. WOKENESS IS TROUBLE. IT'S GONE. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP," the "I Wonder" rapper declared via X (formerly named Twitter).
While watching Trump's address on Tuesday, West additionally admitted he got emotional after seeing Marc Fogel present at the event.
- 'Silence Is Complicity': President Joe Biden Speaks Up To Condemn Antisemitism After Kanye West's Remarks
- Donald Trump Insists He Wouldn't Have Been A 'Happy Camper' If He Had Known About Kanye West's Shocking Antisemetic Rants Before Dinner At Mar-A-Lago
- Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 'Running Mate In 2024' During Visit To Mar-a-Lago
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Marc Fargols [sic] moment made me and my wife tear up just now. Something about his mom being next to him," West confessed of himself and Bianca Censori seeing the American teacher who was released from Russian prison on February 11 be back in the country.
Fogel was arrested in August 2021 by Russian authorities after he attempted to enter the nation with 0.6 ounces of medical cannabis. He received a 14-year prison sentence in June 2022, but was recently freed.
Later on Tuesday, West returned to his continuous bullying of the Jewish religion, declaring, "there’s actually some good Jewish people," but only "like 1 or 2."
The dad-of-four — who shares North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — has made comments in the past praising late Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, referring to himself as a "racist" and claiming he has "dominion" over Censori.
During a bizarre social media rant last month, West wildly hinted at once hooking up with the president's daughter Ivanka Trump.
"GEORGE FARMER I DID NOT F--- YOUR WIFE REST EASY. JERROD [sic] KUSHNER ON THE OTHER HAND 👀," the "Runaway" rapper claimed regarding Farmer's wife, Candace Owens, and Jared Kushner — who tied the knot with Ivanka in 2009.
A few days prior, a teaser for Kanye's appearance on Justin LaBoy's podcast "Respectfully Justin" showcased the record producer alleging he had planned to attend the president's inauguration in January but decided not to after he was asked to apologize for his antisemitic remarks.
"It’s censorship," Kanye claimed. "They told me I have to write another apology and say again that I wasn’t an antisemitic static. What’s the word?"
After Justin confirmed his guest had used the correct term, Kanye replied: "I’m saying anti-sympathetic because anti-sympathetic, that’s not what it was. I don’t have feelings about anti-sympathetic."