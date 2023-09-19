Donald Trump's Rant Slamming 'Liberal Jews' Is So 'Incredibly Dangerous,' Says CNN's Dana Bash

"It is so incredibly dangerous!" Bash exclaimed, noting that she had researched and reported on the growth of antisemitism in the U.S. and that a "big part" of it involved Trump "saying things like this, pushing the door open a little bit, and white supremacists and people who have been feeling this way for a long time shoving the door open."

"And he knows full well that this kind of rhetoric is incredibly dangerous and he just thinks that it’s advantageous to him," she continued. "And he does it."

