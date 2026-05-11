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Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to the Imagination in Skimpy Top and Tights: Photo

bianca censori turns heads in revealing fashion look
Source: MEGA; @biancacensori/Instagramj

Bianca Censori made headlines again after sharing a revealing look in a skimpy monokini and tights.

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May 11 2026, Updated 7:45 a.m. ET

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Bianca Censori is once again grabbing attention, and this time it’s all about another daring fashion moment.

In a new photo making the rounds online, Kanye West’s wife, 31, posed against a plain backdrop, wearing a bold black halter-style top paired with gray tights and pointed heels. The barely-there look only covered her nipples, as her chest spilled out of the fabric.

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image of Bianca Censori turned heads again after posing in a revealing black halter top and gray tights in a new photo.
Source: @biancacensori/Instagramj

Bianca Censori turned heads again after posing in a revealing black halter top and gray tights in a new photo.

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Censori then wore her long brunette hair down over her shoulders and kept her makeup soft and minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking.

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Source: @biancacensori/Instagramj
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The image comes just weeks after she took a very different approach during a professional appearance at an Ivy League event.

The Australian architect visited Columbia University in New York City on April 28, where she served as a guest critic for “Master of Architecture, Advanced Studio IV Final Reviews.”

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image of The architect took a more covered-up approach during a Columbia University appearance in New York City.
Source: MEGA

The architect took a more covered-up approach during a Columbia University appearance in New York City.

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For the occasion, Censori — who married West in 2022went fully covered up, choosing a black high-neck, long-sleeve jacket layered over a knee-length dress. She then paired the look with thigh-high boots that left only her hands visible.

According to TMZ, Censori joined other guests in reviewing student work at Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation. West, 48, was reportedly not present at the event.

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Outside of fashion and appearances, Censori has also been expanding her creative work behind the scenes. She recently stepped into directing for the first time, taking on West’s new track “Father,” a collaboration with Travis Scott.

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image of Bianca Censori served as a guest critic at an architecture event while Kanye West was not in attendance.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori served as a guest critic at an architecture event while Kanye West was not in attendance.

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“As my directorial debut, it felt like a natural extension of my background in architecture and performance art," she told Architectural Digest in an interview published on March 30. “Directing is not a departure for me, but a shift in medium, I'm still shaping space, bodies and emotion, it's just articulated through film."

She explained that the clip was filmed inside a church in one continuous take for a reason.

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Source: Kanye West/YouTube
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“It was important that the video be captured in a single shot to 'construct a logic that could only exist within a dream, where unrelated characters, worlds, and temporalities collide within one continuous space,” she said.

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"Because of this, the architecture of the set was critical," she added. "A single frame had to hold and give structure to everything unfolding within it."

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image of Bianca Censori made her directorial debut with Kanye West’s track 'Father.'
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori made her directorial debut with Kanye West’s track 'Father.'

Censori, who holds both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne, said she applied that training directly to the project.

"I approached the blocking architecturally, allowing multiple scenarios to be viewed simultaneously within the same space," she explained. "Every element, line, perspective, color and texture was composed to dissolve the boundary between reality and the surreal, creating a spatial language that mirrors the logic of dreams.”

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