Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to the Imagination in Skimpy Top and Tights: Photo

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Source: @biancacensori/Instagramj Bianca Censori turned heads again after posing in a revealing black halter top and gray tights in a new photo.

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Censori then wore her long brunette hair down over her shoulders and kept her makeup soft and minimal, letting the outfit do all the talking.

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Ye wife’s Bianca Censori shared a new photo to her Instagram Story 📸 pic.twitter.com/zxc1EM2t8r — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) May 9, 2026 Source: @biancacensori/Instagramj

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The image comes just weeks after she took a very different approach during a professional appearance at an Ivy League event. The Australian architect visited Columbia University in New York City on April 28, where she served as a guest critic for “Master of Architecture, Advanced Studio IV Final Reviews.”

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Source: MEGA The architect took a more covered-up approach during a Columbia University appearance in New York City.

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For the occasion, Censori — who married West in 2022 — went fully covered up, choosing a black high-neck, long-sleeve jacket layered over a knee-length dress. She then paired the look with thigh-high boots that left only her hands visible. According to TMZ, Censori joined other guests in reviewing student work at Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation. West, 48, was reportedly not present at the event.

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Ye’s wife Bianca Censori was a guest critic at Columbia University’s School of Architecture today.



She reviewed students finals. For those who don’t know, she is an established architect. pic.twitter.com/Lsk4N3aY3b — Yeezyrih #BULLYSZN (@Yeeezyrih) April 28, 2026 Source: @Yeeezyrih/X

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Outside of fashion and appearances, Censori has also been expanding her creative work behind the scenes. She recently stepped into directing for the first time, taking on West’s new track “Father,” a collaboration with Travis Scott.

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Source: MEGA Bianca Censori served as a guest critic at an architecture event while Kanye West was not in attendance.

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“As my directorial debut, it felt like a natural extension of my background in architecture and performance art," she told Architectural Digest in an interview published on March 30. “Directing is not a departure for me, but a shift in medium, I'm still shaping space, bodies and emotion, it's just articulated through film." She explained that the clip was filmed inside a church in one continuous take for a reason.

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Source: Kanye West/YouTube

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“It was important that the video be captured in a single shot to 'construct a logic that could only exist within a dream, where unrelated characters, worlds, and temporalities collide within one continuous space,” she said.

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"Because of this, the architecture of the set was critical," she added. "A single frame had to hold and give structure to everything unfolding within it."

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Source: MEGA Bianca Censori made her directorial debut with Kanye West’s track 'Father.'