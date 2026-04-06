Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Exposes Her Chest in Barely-There Fringe Bikini: Photo

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Bianca Censori stunned in a patriotic swim look. Kanye West’s wife, 31, exposed her underb--- in a sparkly red bikini with white fringe and stars in a throwback photo from January, shared to Instagram on Sunday, April 5. Censori flaunted her cleavage in the tiny top and thong, which she accessorized with silver stilettos.

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Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori flaunted her figure in a cheeky bikini.

She parted her black hair to the side, with some locks hanging in front of her right eye. “🐎Jan 2026 @gadirrajab,” the star captioned her post. Just a few days earlier, Censori went braless in a skintight blue catsuit while cheering on West, 48, at his concert in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday, April 2. She posed at SoFi Arena alongside designer and stylist Gadir Rejab, rocking a pair of pointy stilettos and a sleek bun.

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Bianca Censori Directed Kanye West's New Music Video

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.

Censori recently directed West and Travis Scott’s groundbreaking music video, “FATHER,” which has racked up 12 million views on YouTube. The out-of-the-box project features a cameo from a Michael Jackson impersonator, a gospel choir, sleeping nuns, alien masks and more. Censori told Complex of the concept behind the video: “The film presents a church not as a real place, but as a surreal dreamlike environment, where time feels slowed, spatial logic is distorted, and reality becomes fantasy.” Fabio Jackson, who impersonated Michael, had nothing but positive words about working with Bianca on the music video. “It’s not my project, but I’m happy to say that, yes, I was involved, and yes, that is me,” he said. “It was amazing. All this was very magical to me because this was my very first involvement in a music video.” Fabio added of the social media star, “She was welcoming, she was warm, she was happy, positive. She was giving such great vibes all the time.”

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Bianca Censori May Release a Memoir About Kanye West Marriage

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori attended Kanye West's L.A. concert.

Bianca and Kanye have reportedly faced marital tension in the past due to the musician’s erratic online behavior and antisemitic comments on X. An insider recently revealed that she may release a memoir if her marriage winds up deteriorating. "Bianca is far more strategic than people give her credit for. She is fully aware that she occupies a unique position – she has seen and experienced things from the inside that the public has only speculated about,” the source exclusively spilled to OK!. “She understands that if she ever chose to tell her story in her own words, the level of attention would be immense. There would be global headlines, serious bidding wars and an appetite to hear her perspective without Kanye's influence shaping it.”

Bianca Censori Wants to Exist 'Beyond Kanye's Orbit'

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori directed Kanye West's 'FATHER' music video.