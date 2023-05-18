OK Magazine
Shocking Photos Show Kanye West's Kim K. Look-a-like Wife Nude as Model for New Yeezy Fashion Line

kanye bianca pp
Source: mega
By:

May 17 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, left little to the imagination in new photos for the rapper's Yeezy fashion line.

In the pictures, the blonde beauty modeled a black piece of cloth over her top parts, while her bottom parts were covered by thigh-high boots.

kanye bianca
Source: mega

Of course, some people took to social media to share their thoughts about the new apparel.

One person wrote, "This is messed up and extremely disrespectful. Of all the 'creative' things to do 🙄," while another mentioned West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "He didn’t like Kim showing her body but now it is ok for her to do it?"

A third person added, "That tape is gonna hurt so bad coming off 😭😭😭."

As OK! previously reported, West, 45, surprised everyone when it was announced he moved on from Kardashian, 42, after pining for her for months.

kanye bianca pp
Source: mega
One week after West and Censori said "I do" in a private wedding ceremony, the new bride's family weighed in on the nuptials.

Bianca's sister, Angelina Censori, said, "It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."

Throughout their marriage, the reality star has defended her husband — even after he made antisemitic remarks.

kimkardashian
Source: mega

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world, and I've managed to ... I am holding on by a thread. I know I am so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth, as long as I can. My kids — they don't know anything. So at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunchtime, I hear what is being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids. I protect stuff in the house as far as the TVs and content," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast.

