North West Spotted With Kanye & His New 'Wife' Bianca Censori For The First Time In Malibu
North West met Kanye West's new "wife."
The famous offspring stepped out with her father and his spiritual spouse, Bianca Censori, on Sunday, January 22, for dinner at Nobu in Malibu just two weeks after Kanye, 45, and the architect, 27, tied the knot in a non-legal marriage ceremony.
North, who rocked a black hoodie with ripped jeans, and one of her pals were seen getting dropped off at the swanky eatery by a security team. The two met up with the rapper, who wore a black bandana over his face and a green puffer jacket, and his partner, who wore a bomber jacket and black tights.
North's meeting with Bianca comes as her mother, Kim Kardashian, was less than thrilled with Kanye's latest life update. “Kim hates her. [She] has a bad opinion of her,” an insider said of the SKIMs founder's opinion of the new woman in her ex's life.
“This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim," the source continued. “It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench.”
Kim, who officially filed for divorce from the "Heartless" musician in February 2021, and her famous family have been skeptical of Kayne's latest romance. “The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source close to the Kardashians spilled.
“They don’t know what it is. They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt," the insider noted of Kim, who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 with West, as well as Kris Jenner and her sisters' reactions. "They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”
The controversial figure and his Yeezy employee married in a secret ceremony on January 12. However, the couple never filed legal paperwork to make the union official in the eyes of the law.
The spiral spouses were later spotted wearing their new wedding rings when they were spotted dining at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.
Daily Mail obtained the pictures of North meeting Kanye and Bianca in Malibu.
Page Six spoke to insiders about Kim's reaction to Kanye's non-legal marriage.