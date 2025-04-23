or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bianca Censori
OK LogoNEWS

Bianca Censori Exposes Her Butt in Spain After Reuniting With Husband Kanye West

bianca censori sheer outfit spain
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori showed off her curves in a daring bodysuit shortly after reuniting with Kanye West.

By:

April 23 2025, Published 7:17 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori has no problem showing skin — and she’s doing it again!

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West’s wife was spotted on Tuesday, April 22, turning heads in Mallorca, Spain, as she stepped into a local shop wearing a jaw-dropping look.

Keeping it bold, the Aussie architect slipped out of a black SUV rocking a black T-back bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. In one snap, her sheer black seam tights gave a full view of her backside, making her outfit even more daring.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori back with kanye west
Source: @ye/X

Bianca Censori showed off her figure in Spain.

Article continues below advertisement

She completed the eye-catching look with black heels and matching fuzzy leg warmers, fully leaning into the edgy style.

The sighting comes just after West shut down months of breakup rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple was seen in Spain on Friday, April 18, and the “Vultures” rapper made it Instagram official days later by posting a pic of them together on Monday, April 21, captioned, “Fit check.”

In the shot, the father-of-four, 47, wore a black hooded jacket and leather pants with his hands in his pockets. Beside him, Censori stunned in a silver strapless bodysuit with thigh-high black leather boots, her hair pulled into a messy bun with loose strands framing her face.

Article continues below advertisement

The public reunion comes months after breakup rumors first popped up in October 2024, with TMZ reporting friends close to the pair claimed they had split. But less than a day later, the two were seen cuddled up on a Tokyo getaway.

"They are working through it. Their relationship is definitely rocky," the insider told Us Weekly. "Bianca knew what she was getting herself into when marrying Kanye, but as months went on, the lifestyle took a toll on her."

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori defends kanye tweets
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's wife wore sheer tights that revealed her behind.

Article continues below advertisement

By March, a source revealed the model was ready to call it quits following major backlash over her nude appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards — but fear was keeping her from making the move.

“I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” the source shared, adding she was “struggling to get free.”

MORE ON:
Bianca Censori

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

West later addressed it on his new album WW3.

On the track “Bianca,” he sings, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it."

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori photo mallorca
Source: MEGA

The couple is back together amid divorce rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

He also seemed to blame his behavior on X for the tension.

"She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at," he sings.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west song bianca lyrics
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori recently posed in new photos from Mallorca.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite all the chaos, Censori appeared to stand by her man — at least when it comes to free speech.

She took to X to make a strong statement, writing, "I respect Kanye West and his right to speak his mind but I’m not a follower of opinions. I stand on my own values, even if it means going against the loved ones. Agreeing with everything someone says isn’t strength, it’s silence. I choose clarity."

Daily Mail captured the racy snaps.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.