Bianca Censori Exposes Her Butt in Spain After Reuniting With Husband Kanye West
Bianca Censori has no problem showing skin — and she’s doing it again!
Kanye West’s wife was spotted on Tuesday, April 22, turning heads in Mallorca, Spain, as she stepped into a local shop wearing a jaw-dropping look.
Keeping it bold, the Aussie architect slipped out of a black SUV rocking a black T-back bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. In one snap, her sheer black seam tights gave a full view of her backside, making her outfit even more daring.
She completed the eye-catching look with black heels and matching fuzzy leg warmers, fully leaning into the edgy style.
The sighting comes just after West shut down months of breakup rumors.
The couple was seen in Spain on Friday, April 18, and the “Vultures” rapper made it Instagram official days later by posting a pic of them together on Monday, April 21, captioned, “Fit check.”
In the shot, the father-of-four, 47, wore a black hooded jacket and leather pants with his hands in his pockets. Beside him, Censori stunned in a silver strapless bodysuit with thigh-high black leather boots, her hair pulled into a messy bun with loose strands framing her face.
The public reunion comes months after breakup rumors first popped up in October 2024, with TMZ reporting friends close to the pair claimed they had split. But less than a day later, the two were seen cuddled up on a Tokyo getaway.
"They are working through it. Their relationship is definitely rocky," the insider told Us Weekly. "Bianca knew what she was getting herself into when marrying Kanye, but as months went on, the lifestyle took a toll on her."
By March, a source revealed the model was ready to call it quits following major backlash over her nude appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards — but fear was keeping her from making the move.
“I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” the source shared, adding she was “struggling to get free.”
West later addressed it on his new album WW3.
On the track “Bianca,” he sings, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it."
He also seemed to blame his behavior on X for the tension.
"She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at," he sings.
Despite all the chaos, Censori appeared to stand by her man — at least when it comes to free speech.
She took to X to make a strong statement, writing, "I respect Kanye West and his right to speak his mind but I’m not a follower of opinions. I stand on my own values, even if it means going against the loved ones. Agreeing with everything someone says isn’t strength, it’s silence. I choose clarity."
