With a black heart emoji, the “Monster” rapper reposted the following message from a fan that accompanied a picture of Censori on social media platform X: “Every man needs himself a Bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master.”

As OK! reported in February, West went on a wild rant on X, insisting he's the driver in their relationship.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he declared, after Censori went nearly-nude on the Grammy’s red carpet. "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."