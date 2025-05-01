Heartless? Kanye West Puts Wife Bianca Censori In Her Place by Denoting He's Her Master
Kanye West is reaffirming he’s the “master” of wife Bianca Censori after the pair seemingly got back together.
With a black heart emoji, the “Monster” rapper reposted the following message from a fan that accompanied a picture of Censori on social media platform X: “Every man needs himself a Bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master.”
As OK! reported in February, West went on a wild rant on X, insisting he's the driver in their relationship.
"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he declared, after Censori went nearly-nude on the Grammy’s red carpet. "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION,” he continued. “YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
In another post on X, West insisted, "Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame."
"She been dressing naked for 2 years,” he elaborated. “Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b---- on the planet wish[es] they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."
On February 11, West’s representative Milo Yiannopoulos slammed reports Censori was controlled by West.
“The ‘battered Bianca’ narrative is hysterical and absurd,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears. The name of that person is Bianca Censori.”
While calling West “the final boss,” Yiannopoulos insisted Censori is “the guiding creative intelligence and impetus behind the way she dresses.”
Aside from talking about his wife on X, West also claimed he is a Nazi who loves Adolf Hitler.
"Hitler was sooooo fresh," one of his posts read, as he stated in another: "I’m going to normalize talking about hitler they way talking about killing n----- has been normalized."
"I CAN SAY JEW AS MUCH AS I WANT I CAN SAY HITLER AS MUCH AS I WANT. MATTER FACT I DO SAY IT WHEN I WANT," the Yeezy founder exclaimed while confessing: "I DON'T LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON."
Referencing how he's been labeled antisemitic for his frequent offensive remarks about the Jewish religion, West noted, "I DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F--- ANTI SEMETIC [sic] MEANS," claiming, "IT'S JUST SOME BULLS--- JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLS---."
"I'M RACIST," he added. "STEREOTYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE."
"SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DON'T TRUST ANY OF THEM," the 47-year-old said, insisting: "I'M NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS. I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F--- I WANNA SAY FOREVER. WHERE'S MY F------ APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS. SUCK MY D---. HOW'S THAT FOR AN APOLOGY."