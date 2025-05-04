Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Caught Near-Nude on Rapper's Livestream

During a recent livestream, Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was caught near-nude as she walked in the background. YouTuber Sneako was sitting behind a desk as he chatted with subscribers when the rapper and architect made their appearance.

Sneako immediately put his hands over the camera to cover viewers from seeing Censori in her revealing outfit, or lack thereof. The 30-year-old wore a brunette bob-styled wig with front bangs and chunky sunglasses. Though at first glance she looked naked, Censori was wearing a see-through nude lingerie garment that fell inches below her waist.