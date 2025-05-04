Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Caught Near-Nude on Rapper's Livestream
During a recent livestream, Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was caught near-nude as she walked in the background. YouTuber Sneako was sitting behind a desk as he chatted with subscribers when the rapper and architect made their appearance.
Sneako immediately put his hands over the camera to cover viewers from seeing Censori in her revealing outfit, or lack thereof. The 30-year-old wore a brunette bob-styled wig with front bangs and chunky sunglasses. Though at first glance she looked naked, Censori was wearing a see-through nude lingerie garment that fell inches below her waist.
West followed behind his wife, however, the rapper, who wore all black, looked unbothered and didn’t hesitate to showcase Censori’s almost naked body online.
A clip of the livestream instantly went viral on X and has amassed over 32 million views. Many social media users compared Censori’s peculiar look to a “mannequin,” while others focused on how distasteful the moment was for the couple.
“Does this woman have any family or friends that love her? This is so disgusting,” commented one.
“She honestly looks like a walking s-- doll,” wrote another.
“I’m sure everyone would like to hear Bianca’s side of the story because the fact that she’s tolerated with this is outrageous,” added a third.
Some fans questioned if the couple was divorced or not, a rumor that intensified in April after West released lyrics from “BIANCA,” a song allegedly on his new album, WW3.
“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he sings. “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”
Despite West’s song lyrics, the rapper and Censori were spotted in Spain that same month — and appear to be spending even more time together after their livestream appearance.
Notably, the father-of-four has gone off on many controversial tangents on X over the last few months, including one about having an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was a young boy. After concern for Censori, she finally spoke out against the hate and defended her husband.
“I respect Kanye West and his right to speak his mind but I’m not a follower of opinions. I stand on my own values, even if it means going against the loved ones,” she tweeted. “Agreeing with everything someone says isn’t strength, it’s silence. I choose clarity.”