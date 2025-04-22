or
Article continues below advertisement
Kanye West Shares Photo With Wife Bianca Censori in Bodysuit and Thigh-High Leather Boots as They Reunite Amid Divorce Rumors

Though rumors have been swirling that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are headed for divorce, the couple reunited for a photo together.

April 22 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

It looks like Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are back on track.

Though divorce rumors have been swirling for weeks, the two posed for a picture together after they were seen reuniting in Spain on Friday, April 18.

The rapper, 47, posted the shot on Monday, April 21, via social media alongside the caption, "Fit check."

In the snap, the dad-of-four wore a hooded black jacket and black leather pants, posing with his hands in his pockets.

His spouse donned a silver strapless bodysuit and thigh-high black leather boots. Censori, 30, styled her hair in a messy bun with several strands falling loose as she looked to the side.

Fans were confused over the pair's relationship status, with one asking, "Oh is she back? I thought she left! Be safe Bianca girl!"

"Are you back together?" questioned another X user, with a third individual writing, "Ya!!! Ye got his wife back!!!"

Others poked fun at Censori's outfit, as she's known for wearing much more revealing or sheer attire.

"Bianca finally wearing clothes, the world is healing," one person quipped, while a second said, "She's finally wearing clothes for once."

The duo married in December 2022.

As OK! reported, the Yeezy architect was reportedly ready to pull the plug on their two-year marriage as West's erratic behavior and racist comments heightened.

As reports claimed the stars were trying to work things out, West released the track "Bianca" in early April and admitted she wanted out of their relationship.

"My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it," he rapped.

He also addressed claims that his problematic posts were to blame, singing, "She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at."

Before their reunion in Europe, Censori addressed her spouse's antisemitic and offensive comments.

"I respect Kanye West and his right to speak his mind but I’m not a follower of opinions. I stand on my own values, even if it means going against the loved ones," she tweeted. "Agreeing with everything someone says isn’t strength, it’s silence. I choose clarity."

Censori stated she doesn't align with West's racist remarks.

West sparked mored headlines on April 21 when he shockingly confessed he once had a sexual relationship with his male cousin when they were younger.

"This song is called 'COUSINS' about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore," he explained on X of his new track.

"Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw," the Yeezy founder continued. "My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my mom's closet were different."

"My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins [sic] d--- till I was 14. Tweet sent," he concluded.

