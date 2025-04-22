Kanye West Shares Photo With Wife Bianca Censori in Bodysuit and Thigh-High Leather Boots as They Reunite Amid Divorce Rumors

As OK! reported, the Yeezy architect was reportedly ready to pull the plug on their two-year marriage as West's erratic behavior and racist comments heightened.

As reports claimed the stars were trying to work things out, West released the track "Bianca" in early April and admitted she wanted out of their relationship.

"My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it," he rapped.

He also addressed claims that his problematic posts were to blame, singing, "She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at."