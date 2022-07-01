Kardashian and Davidson, 28, started dating in 2021, and since then, it seems like they've gotten serious in a short amount of time.

"It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about," the makeup mogul gushed. "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'"

An added bonus is that Kardashian's kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — approve of the comedian.

"He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention," said the insider. "It makes Kim very happy that they all get along. Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong. Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete. He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest."