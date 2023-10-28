Izza and DJ Kalman Mami Are Using Music To Advocate For Peace
Entertainer Izza and DJ Kalman Mami came together on Saturday, October 14, to make their debut performance. The musical duo used euphoric beats and Izza's songwriting to spread a message of unity.
Izza's lyrics pull inspiration from her upbringing in sunny California.
"Los Angeles is a big part of who I am," the songstress exclusively tells OK!
Aside from her hometown, Izza is able to incorporate the conversations she has with her loved ones into her craft.
"I get ideas about my friend's relationships or what's going on with them," she admits. "I feel like they're my source of inspiration, and writing is therapy."
Israeli musician Mami showed support for his homeland, after the October 7 Hamas attack, that resulted in more than 1,400 casualties. As the Israel-Gaza conflict continues to escalate, Mami hopes his work can inspire people to embrace tranquility and cultural progress regardless of race, gender or creed.
"I almost knew the day by the week before, the whole thing started in Israel and It made no sense for me, to be there," Mami confesses. "Fast forward a week. From that day into the show. It just felt that I have a gift and an opportunity as an artist."
"I think that's the first time I've really understood the powers and artists to bring a better message to the world and promote light And peace. So that felt great and I know that I have a lot of responsibility power in my hands," he notes.
Mami shares that he wants listeners to have faith that kindness will prevail.
"I know that we all feel that we live in very dark times," he admits. "A lot of people are scared from both sides. I'm scared on the daily. My family is scared, my friends are scared, and I know they're in both of the conversations. There are a lot of people that are losing their grasp of hope."
"Don't let go of that feeling of hope," he exclaims. "There's a lot of dark forces right now in the world trying to break us, but there are people who believe that we can do it and that we can live together. And it's scary but don't give up."
While Izza and Mami are leading by example, their personal purpose aligns with the vision of Audacy's 'We Can Survive' concert. The pair worked together to open up the live event, which was created in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michael F. Lamma explained the organization's vision and how the conversation evolved.
"Over the years as we've done more things, as more people have talked, we've started to realize that, everyone's impacted by this issue," Lamma shares. "None of us have to go very far to find a direct connection to this issue."
"And all of us have mental health issues in our families," he continues. "I think as we've started to talk about it, as we've started to raise moral awareness. More and more people felt comfortable stepping forward and talking. It's been a gradual process over the last 19 years of people feeling more comfortable talking about it."