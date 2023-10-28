Izza and DJ Kalman Mami Are Using Music To Advocate For Peace

Izza's lyrics pull inspiration from her upbringing in sunny California.

"Los Angeles is a big part of who I am," the songstress exclusively tells OK!

Aside from her hometown, Izza is able to incorporate the conversations she has with her loved ones into her craft.

"I get ideas about my friend's relationships or what's going on with them," she admits. "I feel like they're my source of inspiration, and writing is therapy."