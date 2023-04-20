White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Criticized For Not Inviting Victims Of Nashville School Shooting To D.C.: 'Another New Low'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed when she was asked why the victims of the Nashville school shooting would not be invited to Washington, D.C., though the three Tennessee Democratic state lawmakers have been.
"So Monday, you're going to have three of the lawmakers who protested, who peacefully protested, after the Nashville Covenant School shooting. Have any of the victims or the victims' families been invited to the White House?" Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked on Wednesday, April 19, during the press briefing.
"I don't have anything to read out to you about any invite," Jean-Pierre snapped back, to which Doocy said, "Why?" '
"I just don't have anything at this time to read out to you about any invite. What I can say to you right now is that the President is focused on getting things done," she said.
Tennessee Democratic State Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson are heading to the White House next week as President Joe Biden pushes for stronger gun laws.
The trio were expelled after they led a gun-control protest on the floor of the state legislature following a shooting a private Christian school in Nashville that killed three children and three adults. Jones and Pearson were later reinstated.
After Jean-Pierre's answer, people were upset that the president wouldn't have extended the invite to the victims of the shooting.
One person wrote, "For the Biden WH it’s politics all the time no matter what. Bringing in loudmouth politicians instead of actual victims is yet another new low," while another said, "Lionizing self aggrandizing fame-hungry politicians over the families who lost their babies. Brazen incompetence paired with total cravenness. How on brand for the Biden White House."
A third person fumed, "Karine Jean-Pierre just said Biden has no plans to visit the families of the Nashville Covenant School shooting and they haven’t been invited to the White House. Disgraceful."
"White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is left unprepared when asked if the families of the victims of the trans shooter in Nashville have been invited to the White House," a fourth person stated.