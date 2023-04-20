White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Criticized For Not Inviting Victims Of Nashville School Shooting To D.C.: 'Another New Low'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed when she was asked why the victims of the Nashville school shooting would not be invited to Washington, D.C., though the three Tennessee Democratic state lawmakers have been.

"So Monday, you're going to have three of the lawmakers who protested, who peacefully protested, after the Nashville Covenant School shooting. Have any of the victims or the victims' families been invited to the White House?" Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked on Wednesday, April 19, during the press briefing.